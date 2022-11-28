ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

Charlie Benante Won’t Rule Out Recording New Material With Pantera

Charlie Benante, the new drummer for the Pantera celebration and a longtime Anthrax member, won't rule out the possibility of recording new material with the current Pantera lineup. After all, he's sitting in for the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott at the reformed Pantera's celebratory shows that start this...
Noisecreep

Charlie Benante Shares First Photos of New Pantera Lineup From Band Rehearsal

The first Pantera celebration shows are just a week away, and the band has shared their first photos of the lineup from a recent band rehearsal to seal the deal. The upcoming Pantera shows will see Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante, and will honor the legacy of the band as well as late members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. The quartet's first performance will take place next week on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air Festival in Texicoco, Mexico, which will be followed by a handful of other festival performances in the two weeks after.
Noisecreep

Pantera Just Released a Cryptic New Teaser for Their Upcoming Tour, Fans React

Over the past few months, Pantera’s upcoming reunion/tribute tour (which includes festival appearances later this year and European arena shows in 2023) has resulted in both excitement and criticism from followers and musicians. Now, the quartet has shared an exciting – if cryptic – new teaser for their live return and fans are still mixed on it.
Noisecreep

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show

Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
Noisecreep

Pantera Announce First Arena Shows of 2023 European Tour

Until today, the majority of the performances Pantera had officially announced were for festivals, with only one headlining show taking place in Chile in December. Now, they've announced their first arena shows of their 2023 European tour, and added some more festival dates as well. The dates don't appear on...
Noisecreep

Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums

Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
Noisecreep

Ex-Every Time I Die Members Are in the Studio With Well-Known Producer

The year started with Every Time I Die splitting up following a spat with frontman Keith Buckley, but the end of the year could be the start of a path forward for some of the remaining members. Guitarist Jordan Buckley posted video from a recording studio that shows several members of the group working together again.
Noisecreep

Dan Donegan Unsure If Disturbed Will Release Another Album or Just Singles

Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward. After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95...
The Independent

Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close

Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup...
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

