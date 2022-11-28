Read full article on original website
Spiritbox Announce First-Ever Headlining U.S. Tour Dates With After the Burial + Intervals in 2023
In the spring of 2023, Spiritbox will embark on their first-ever headlining U.S. tour (with a couple of dates in Canada as well) and they'll be bringing After the Burial and Intervals out with them as special guests. In a short amount of time, Spiritbox have become one of the...
Watch Metallica’s 10-Minute Video Tribute to Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played a special concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Fla. as a tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, the couple that essentially helped start their career. At the beginning of the show, a tribute video played on the venue screens, and it's now been uploaded to YouTube so fans who weren't in attendance can check it out.
The Winery Dogs Book 2023 Tour Dates, Announce New Album
Drink it in! The Winery Dogs are on their way back for 2023. The all-star trio of Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy have gotten their ducks in a row for the new year, starting with a brand new album in early February followed by a U.S. tour a few weeks later.
Charlie Benante Won’t Rule Out Recording New Material With Pantera
Charlie Benante, the new drummer for the Pantera celebration and a longtime Anthrax member, won't rule out the possibility of recording new material with the current Pantera lineup. After all, he's sitting in for the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott at the reformed Pantera's celebratory shows that start this...
August Burns Red Book Two 20th Anniversary 2023 Tours With The Devil Wears Prada + Bleed From Within
Metalcore icons August Burns Red not only have a new album (Death Below) coming out next year, but they've also just announced two batches of 20th anniversary tour dates with special guests The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within. Fans can expect a career-spanning set that includes material from...
Charlie Benante Shares First Photos of New Pantera Lineup From Band Rehearsal
The first Pantera celebration shows are just a week away, and the band has shared their first photos of the lineup from a recent band rehearsal to seal the deal. The upcoming Pantera shows will see Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante, and will honor the legacy of the band as well as late members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. The quartet's first performance will take place next week on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air Festival in Texicoco, Mexico, which will be followed by a handful of other festival performances in the two weeks after.
Pantera Just Released a Cryptic New Teaser for Their Upcoming Tour, Fans React
Over the past few months, Pantera’s upcoming reunion/tribute tour (which includes festival appearances later this year and European arena shows in 2023) has resulted in both excitement and criticism from followers and musicians. Now, the quartet has shared an exciting – if cryptic – new teaser for their live return and fans are still mixed on it.
Armored Saint Name Fill-In Tour Singer as John Bush Deals With Illness
For their upcoming shows, have revealed that a fill-in vocalist will temporarily take the place of lead singer John Bush as he recovers from an illness. The veteran Los Angeles metal band are currently touring the U.S. with the fellow '80s metal act W.A.S.P. You can get tickets here. On...
Soulfly Announce Huge 57-Date Tour With Three Sections of Different Openers
It's going to be a busy early 2023 for Soulfly, who've just announced a massive 57-date tour run that will take from the West Coast to the East Coast and then back to the West Coast by the time all is finished. The band will be out in support of...
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show
Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
Pantera Announce First Arena Shows of 2023 European Tour
Until today, the majority of the performances Pantera had officially announced were for festivals, with only one headlining show taking place in Chile in December. Now, they've announced their first arena shows of their 2023 European tour, and added some more festival dates as well. The dates don't appear on...
Metallica Announce World Tour Dates With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More
Metallica have just announced a giant run of world tour dates for 2023 and 2024. The band will play two shows in each city they visit (four shows in Mexico City) with different opening acts on Night 1 and Night 2. In Europe, Night 1 opening acts will be Architects...
Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums
Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
Fleshgod Apocalypse + Obscura Book 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates
The new year will get off to a heavy start as Italian orchestral metal outfit Fleshgod Apocalypse and extreme metal collective Obscura will team up for a 2023 North American co-headline tour. The 26-date tour, presented by Metal Sucks, will get underway on Feb. 18 in San Francisco, making the...
Vinnie Paul Estate Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Pantera Celebration Shows
On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the estate of the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott issued a new statement ahead of the reformed Pantera's upcoming celebration shows, which kick off on Friday (Dec. 2) at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and continue with North American gigs through 2024.
Ex-Every Time I Die Members Are in the Studio With Well-Known Producer
The year started with Every Time I Die splitting up following a spat with frontman Keith Buckley, but the end of the year could be the start of a path forward for some of the remaining members. Guitarist Jordan Buckley posted video from a recording studio that shows several members of the group working together again.
Dan Donegan Unsure If Disturbed Will Release Another Album or Just Singles
Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward. After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95...
Babymetal Will Have a ‘Silent’ Mosh Pit Section at Their Comeback Shows
Babymetal will test out a "silent" mosh pit section at their two comeback shows in Tokyo this January. In a post this week, the Japanese kawaii metal group shared the basic guidelines for the silent mosh pit. According to Babymetal, the distinct section is for concertgoers with young children or...
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup...
