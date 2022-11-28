The first Pantera celebration shows are just a week away, and the band has shared their first photos of the lineup from a recent band rehearsal to seal the deal. The upcoming Pantera shows will see Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante, and will honor the legacy of the band as well as late members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. The quartet's first performance will take place next week on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air Festival in Texicoco, Mexico, which will be followed by a handful of other festival performances in the two weeks after.

10 DAYS AGO