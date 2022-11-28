D.C. student, Master of Sport Health Science student, Sports Chiropractic Club President. Native Floridian Paul Boss spent a fair amount of his early years with family and friends outdoors, at the beach and on the water. He lived with his mom, his brother Kyle and sister Lauren, and he also has a long-term girlfriend named Mackenzie currently studying Optometry back in his home state. Reflecting on his past, Boss remarked that it was inspiring for him to see how his mom “worked hard to pour into [them] everything that she had to watch [them] succeed.”

