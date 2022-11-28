Read full article on original website
LIFE UNIVERSITY ALUMNI PUBLISH STUDY OF LIFE U’S D.C. STUDENTS’ BACKPACK USE IN ACADEMIC JOURNAL
Marietta, Georgia- December 1, 2022– Life University (Life U) congratulates two alumni on a recent scholarly article published in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic titled “STYLES AND FEATURES OF BACKPACKS USED BY CHIROPRACTIC STUDENTS.” Alumni Drs. Jonathan and Lori Beth Bryson, as well as Dr. Brent Russell, conducted a study of chiropractic students at Life U, examining backpack use among those students to “investigate style, features and weights of backpacks commonly used by chiropractic students,” as stated in the abstract’s Objective.
LIFE UNIVERSITY RECEIVES LEVEL 2 ACCREDITATION THROUGH THE INTERNATIONAL COACHING FEDERATION (ICF)
Marietta, Georgia– December 2, 2022 – Life University is pleased to announce our new Level 2 accreditation through the International Coaching Federation (ICF) for the Master’s in Positive Psychology (MPSY) program’s Coaching Track, making our degree more valuable to students and more unique in the marketplace. This grants our program the authority to continue to provide coach education plus administer and assess the oral exams for ACC/PCC certifications on behalf of the International Coach Federation. This program also received the renewal of the Level 1 accreditation, which Life U has held since 2014.
Faces of LIFE- Paul Boss
D.C. student, Master of Sport Health Science student, Sports Chiropractic Club President. Native Floridian Paul Boss spent a fair amount of his early years with family and friends outdoors, at the beach and on the water. He lived with his mom, his brother Kyle and sister Lauren, and he also has a long-term girlfriend named Mackenzie currently studying Optometry back in his home state. Reflecting on his past, Boss remarked that it was inspiring for him to see how his mom “worked hard to pour into [them] everything that she had to watch [them] succeed.”
Club Spotlight: Blair Upper Cervical Technique Club
It’s all in the technique here at Life University (Life U). Life U’s renowned College of Chiropractic teaches a wide variety of effective and therapeutic chiropractic techniques that our future Doctors of Chiropractic (DCs) will continue to develop as they embark on their careers and practices. Many chiropractors focus on and eventually specialize in one or two techniques that they find especially useful and compelling. Life U offers chiropractic technique clubs for every conceivable interest. Today, we are going to highlight one particular chiropractic technique club: Blair Upper Cervical Technique club.
