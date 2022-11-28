Read full article on original website
Deputies issue phone scam warning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to take precautions after receiving reports of phone scams. Deputies say callers are claiming to be law enforcement officials who are telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest. The callers are demanding a payment to “cancel” the warrant.
Preventing card skimming after another device found in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gridley Police found a card skimmer device on a Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was not the first time it has happened in Butte County though. Two men stole 4,300 Chico Walmart customers' card information during a months long massive identity theft ring across six Walmart stores.
CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol
REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
2 arrested on ID theft, drug charges in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two men were arrested after agents found them in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and potential identity theft evidence in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said it served a search warrant at an apartment on Coral Circle Way on Tuesday.
Part 2 – Shasta County Election Postmortem: Redding City Council Shockers; Extremists Infiltrate School Boards. Will Shasta County Survive?
Shasta County citizens, buckle your seatbelts. We’re in for a tumultuous ride. Last night, all across Shasta County, citizens, candidates and their supporters adjusted to the reality of the final results of the entire Midterm Election. However, in one of the most significant races, a pair of far-right candidates won both open seats on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, resulting in an eventual hard-right 4-1 majority. This portends serious course changes that will touch every aspect of Shasta County government and its people’s well-being and way of life.
Butte election results | Holiday illnesses | Health care during strikes
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Election officials in Butte County have posted final results from this month’s election. On the Chico City Council, results show conservative members will retain a 6-1 advantage on the panel. — Andre Byik, NSPR. Health...
Burglaries, vandalism in Cypress Square: Redding businesses growing tired of crime trend
REDDING, Calif. — A series of burglaries and vandalism in Redding’s Cypress Square shopping center has infuriated some of the complex's business owners. In particular, The Modern Pup grooming spa and Lucky Miller’s Deli have experienced several broken windows and stolen possessions, with the most recent incident happening last week, on Thanksgiving.
Chico sales tax | Drought in Glenn County | Addressing diesel trucks
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 30. Voters in Chico approved two ballot measures — H and L — in this month’s election, according to final results posted by election officials in Butte County. Measure H raises the city sales tax rate by 1%, and Measure L holds the city of Chico to the same public nuisance laws as private property owners.
Why are repeat offenders being released early? Shasta County District Attorney responds
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett understands the problems our county, and overall the state, face when it comes to a lack of jail and prison space. She said, in Shasta County, the size of the jail alone contributes to offenders being allowed back onto the...
Far-right candidates win in Shasta County supervisors races
Races for two Board of Supervisor seats were close throughout the election. Results posted Tuesday from the Shasta County Department of Elections show Kevin Crye defeated Redding City Council member Erin Resner in District 1 by 90 votes. In District 5, Anderson Mayor Baron Browning lost to Chris Kelstrom by 445 votes.
Suspected murderer arrested in Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a November murder Thursday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 22, Oroville Police Department (OPD) officers located a victim at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard, and Olive Highway, who officials say appeared to have been stabbed. The victim was transported to Oroville Hospital and died shortly after arrival despite life-saving measures.
DA identifies suspects in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Chico Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said authorities arrested 19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson. The incident began when Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) agents were conducting an operation near the Safeway on...
Card skimmer device found at Gridley ATM
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Officers found a card skimmer device at an ATM in Gridley Tuesday morning, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 for a report that card skimmers were found. The ATM was alerted...
City of Chico resumes homeless camp enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - After nearly a month, the City of Chico moved more homeless people off of the streets and into shelter. Chico’s Public Works crews cleared 31 homeless people who were staying at the “Triangle” on Pine and Cypress, near the Little Chico Creek near Highway 99 and the south side of the creek near the Boucher St. Bridge.
BREAKING: Police activity at Sagewood Apartments in Redding, arrest made
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 30, 8:30 PM:. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) released additional information regarding the scene at Sagewood Apartments tonight. According to the RPD, they received a call to the apartments at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday night. The reporting party told officers two men,...
While California Burns, Politicians Fiddle: One Rancher’s Story
If Hollywood was looking to cast a real-life rancher for a part in the hit western series “Yellowstone,” Dave Daley would be a prime candidate. He’s as real as a rancher gets. A fifth generation Butte County cattleman, his family first settled in the Oroville area in...
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
Power restored to more than 2,300 PG&E customers in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 4:04 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to more than 2,300 PG&E customers Thursday afternoon. According to the PG&E outage map, 2,377 customers lost power at 2:18 p.m. Power returned around 4 p.m. PG&E says its preliminary determination was that the weather caused the outage. Customers along...
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
-- CHICO, Calif. 3:21 P.M. UPDATE - The lockdowns at Chico High, Citrus Elementary, Chico Junior High and Emma Wilson were lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as police investigate a possible assault on an officer. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told Action News Now at the scene that...
Corning man arrested after throwing molotov cocktail at police officer
CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly threw a molotov cocktail at an police officer. At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a loud banging noise that was coming from outside of the police department on the 700 block of Fourth Street. Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Cassidy Russ of Corning, was observed by an officer walking away from the police department and onto Solano Street.
