Nancy Lynne
5d ago

What really is unfair is if you need long term care, 100 days most '' covered still out of pocket. Then you pay from your savings,, retirement,, Or try to qualify for Medicaid, get home care, keep your home! Much less money at home with care giver, From retirement on ..we are screwed, screwed, screwed. Premiums are screwed, out of pockets, we are boomers grew up with Vietnam, Rock Music, best bands .. handled 70s,80s...economy. Finally get to retirement, and it is musical chairs, vague handbooks every year, advantage, supplemental, gap ., Hosp. care overall is terrifying, even by Drs. ,Medical Professionals, it is a slippery slope Infection, Infection, Neglect, ... yes, success abounds but still it is going downhill. So be prepared mentally, if you do" need surgery, long term care.

