ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Marshall Fire lawsuit against Xcel Energy can proceed, judge rules

By SCOTT WEISER scott.weiser@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IZdm_0jQPiH1k00
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a mask runs past the remains of a neighborhood Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County powered by high winds on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, destroying close to 1,000 homes. About 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior. CHANCEY BUSH/THE DENVER GAZETTE

A class-action lawsuit alleging faulty power lines might have sparked the Marshall Fire, the most destructive in Colorado history, will proceed after a judge denied the power company's motion to dismiss.

Eldorado Liquor store owners George and Lisa Kupfner filed the lawsuit March 31 against the Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo), a subsidiary of Minnesota-based Xcel Energy, after the fire destroyed their business.

The Dec. 30 Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses, killed two people and scorched more than 6,000 acres. The fire was fueled by dry conditions and a windstorm with recorded velocities up to 106 mph that moved it as fast as 60 miles per hour in the grasslands west of Superior.

The lawsuit claims that Public Service Company of Colorado engaged in “willful and deliberate mistreatment of its power utility equipment” along Highway 93 south of Boulder and that the power lines were a “substantial factor” in causing the fire.

Public Service attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case based on its status as a public utility, citing language in the statutes controlling public utilities that it believes disallows the claims.

But on Nov. 22 visiting District Court Judge Christopher Zenisek denied the motion to dismiss, ruling in part that PSCo’s arguments did not support dismissal, meaning the case will go to trial.

The plaintiffs “have articulated a plausible theory” that PSCo could be liable, according to Zenisek's ruling.

In a motion to dismiss, the plaintiff must “plead sufficient facts, taken as true and in the light most favorable to the plaintiff, to state a claim for relief that is plausible on its face," according to the ruling.

Lead Attorney James Avery, with Denver Injury Law in Boulder, told The Denver Gazette the ruling is “an important ruling, and it's opened the door for thousands of Colorado citizens to potentially get compensation for the damages they suffered from the Marshall Fire.”

Xcel Energy spokesperson Michelle Aguayo replied: “We have conducted our own investigation into the cause of the Marshall fire, and based on that review, we do not believe the fire was caused by our equipment or operations. We’ve also reviewed our maintenance records and believe our system was properly maintained."

At 11:56 a.m. on that day, the National Weather Service reported peak wind gusts exceeding 100 mph.

According to the Denver Gazette's news partners 9News, cellphone video taken by witness Edward Harrell just after noon on the day of the fire shows an electrical arc directly over Highway 93 occurring in power lines seen whipping in the wind, but there is no sign of fire close to the intersection at that time.

Other witnesses reported similar arcing, according to the complaint.

Shortly after the fire, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management ruled out initial reports by residents claiming they saw downed powerlines where the fire started.

PSCo found no downed powerlines after conducting an inspection, Office of Emergency Management officials said.

“They did find some compromised communication lines that may have been misidentified as powerlines,” Office of Emergency Management officials said. “Typically, communications lines (telephone, cable, internet, etc.) would not be the cause of a fire.”

The final cause of the fire and its point of origin have not yet been reported by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, almost a year after the fire started.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release the results of the investigation to The Denver Gazette Monday, saying the case was still an “open investigation.” No estimate of when that ongoing investigation might be closed, and reports made available was given.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Nonprofit behind Colorado Gives Day raises administrative fees after migrating to new platform

The nonprofit organization responsible for the annual Colorado Gives Day — which is Tuesday — nearly doubled the fees it charges, going from 2.0% to 3.99%, after it migrated to a new platform that offers better functionality, the group confirmed to The Denver Gazette. Kelly Dunkin, President and CEO of Community First Foundation, said the fees were raised because her group moved to the new platform, which is more expensive than the old one. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver gets go-ahead from EPA after progress on lead pipes

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday approved a nearly $700 million plan to remove all lead water pipes in the Denver region, saying the local water utility's approach for reducing lead levels is succeeding and making swift progress. It's a recognition that cities can effectively address the lead pipe crisis if they try.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs

High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs. The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click here for information on reporting downed trees and for travel conditions. Air Force Academy: 80-85 mphAurora: 64 mphBerthoud: 68 mphBlack Forest: 56 mphBoulder: 59 mphCastle Rock: 55 mphColorado City: 95 mphColorado Springs: 67 mphColorado Springs Airport: 46 mphCheyenne Mountain Space Force Station: 105 mphDenver (Dry Gulch): 55 mphFountain: 63 mphLoveland: 60 mphLittleton: 62 mphManitou Springs: 79 mphMonument: 55 mph Pueblo Airport: 50 mphTrinidad: 70 mph
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

ACLU sues Denver police detective over SWAT raid of Montbello home

The ACLU of Colorado sued a Denver police detective over a January SWAT raid of a 77-year-old woman’s home in Montbello, which the organization contends was baseless. A tactical team searched Ruby Johnson’s home on Jan. 4 as part of an investigation of a truck stolen from the parking garage of the Hyatt in Denver. The truck contained six guns, two drones, $4,000 in cash and an iPhone, according to...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Sen. John Hickenlooper eyes federal regulation of marijuana post-legalization

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) introduced a bill on Thursday that directs the attorney general to develop a regulatory framework that could be enacted as soon as the federal government legalizes marijuana. The legislation, called the Preparing Regulators Effectively for a Post-Prohibition Adult Use Regulated Environment (PREPARE) Act, would lay the groundwork for "effective regulation" of the legal sale and use of marijuana, incorporating lessons by states that already have legalized marijuana like Colorado. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Candidates line up to replace Rankin, both on JBC and in SD5

Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, who announced he would resign his western slope senate district seat on Jan. 10, is leaving the Joint Budget Committee as of Monday, prompting the Senate GOP caucus to scramble to find a replacement to join the influential panel. The committee is already well into its work on the 2023-24 budget with a full schedule of briefings and hearings on state agency requests. Senate Republicans are...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Intense winds knock out power around Denver, cause blowing snow and dust Friday

Colorado’s intense winds continued to upend the Denver Metro area Friday, knocking out power, felling trees and creating dangerous driving conditions. By 2:15 p.m., 71 power outages affected more than 10,000 Xcel Energy customers throughout the metro Denver area, Boulder, Arvada, Evergreen and Fort Collins, according to a spokesperson. The National Weather Service in Boulder and Colorado Department of Transportation also warned travelers about snow and wind creating hazardous conditions...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver voters reject landlord property tax, approve six other ballot measures in November midterms

The results of Denver's midterm elections have been certified. Among ballot questions, Denver voters approved shifting responsibility for sidewalk maintenance from homeowners to the city and a requirement for multifamily residences, non-residential establishments and food waste producers to offer recycling services. Voters rejected a property tax for landlords to fund...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

A 2023 K-12 public education reckoning | NOONAN

The 2023 General Assembly provides the space for a K-12 public education reckoning. With new legislators from new districts, the time is right to bring fresh ideas to the worn-out table. The current system is a mess. It’s structured on SB10-191, a faulty student and teacher assessment platform sponsored by...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU to hire Perlmutter's chief of staff at $325,000 per year

As the governor is proposing the highest tuition increase in the last four years, the University of Colorado is about to create a new position paying $325,000 in base salary per year for the chief of staff for retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter. With a standard benefits package, Piper's pay likely exceeds $400,000 annually, according to Regent Jack Kroll. Colorado Politics has obtained an undated internal announcement announcing Danielle Radovich...
The Denver Gazette

Republican State Sen. Bob Rankin to step down

Sen. Bob Rankin announced Thursday he intends to resign from the state Senate, effective the day after the 2023 legislative session begins. Rankin, R-Carbondale, was first elected to the Colorado House in 2012 to serve House District 57, which covers northwestern Colorado, until Jan. 2019. A vacancy committee for Senate District 8 appointed Rankin on Jan. 3, 2019 to finish out the term of Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead

Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Thirteen juveniles arrested in assault case of men pushed from RTD train

Thirteen juveniles under the age of 17-years-old have been arrested and face assault charges in the case of a 45-year-old man who was pushed from an RTD train in Lakewood, suffering broken bones, according to a news release. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced the arrests Friday. The juveniles, all between the ages of 15-17 have been arrested. Twelve have been charged with felony assault. The 13th suspect is...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Health exchange malpractice | SLOAN

It’s that special time of year again — no, not Christmas, but open enrollment, when our thoughts turn again to the eternal, and apparently insoluble, problem of rising health care costs. Now the problem itself seems to coincide strongly with the advent of government in medical expenses. State Sen. Jim Smallwood reminds us, in an op-ed published in the Gazette last week, that Colorado’s government took a bold step last year to inject itself into the health insurance market with the much ballyhooed “Colorado Option,"...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy