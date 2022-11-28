ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

Come out to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus to see a dazzling holiday light display. The Holiday Lights display will have even more lights this year to make the season brighter. Baton Rouge General is also bringing back Snow & Glow—a ticketed, family-friendly event with fake snow, Santa photos and more on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 15. brgeneral.org.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
BAKER, LA
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Industriplex at Siegen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, a traffic incident is unfolding on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane and Fieldstone Drive Wednesday (November 30) afternoon. Shortly before noon, area officials reported a crash and said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

