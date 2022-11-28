Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Lights, parades and Christmas past: 3 things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge area
It's a Baton Rouge tradition: The mayor switches on North Boulevard's half a million holiday lights, along with the 25-foot Christmas tree. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. downtownbatonrouge.org. Join the parades. West...
BR church invites public to attend Christmas play
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
225batonrouge.com
December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge
Come out to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus to see a dazzling holiday light display. The Holiday Lights display will have even more lights this year to make the season brighter. Baton Rouge General is also bringing back Snow & Glow—a ticketed, family-friendly event with fake snow, Santa photos and more on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 15. brgeneral.org.
Dates/Times for Re-Airing of Louisiana-Based Movie ‘My Southern Family Christmas’
There has been a lot of excitement about the new Hallmark Channel holiday movie filmed in Louisiana entitled My Southern Family Christmas. It debuted on Thanksgiving night but many folks have been wondering when it will air again. Wonder no more. Below are the dates and times when you catch...
brproud.com
Christmas movies filmed in Acadiana and Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
brproud.com
City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a woman named Tiffany Duke. The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert. This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society […]
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
brproud.com
Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
WAFB.com
Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
theadvocate.com
Child Advocacy Services in the Felicianas honors Veronica London for 20 years of service
Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes. London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson. CAS services children and families in the community through...
theadvocate.com
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
Good Samaritan Delivering Packages Found on Side of Ambassador Caffery
If you're waiting on a special package to be delivered, you may have a good samaritan knocking soon. Gabriele Stoute posted this photo on Facebook and it shows a package that was damaged while being delivered. However, there's much more to the story. According to Gabrielle's social media post, this...
New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
wbrz.com
House caught fire before new tenants could finish moving in; Baton Rouge officials investigating
BATON ROUGE - People who just bought a home off Sherwood Forest Boulevard hadn't even finished moving in when the house caught fire Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said flames erupted at the home on Glenhaven Drive around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the kitchen at the back of the home.
wbrz.com
Drivers go out of their way to avoid road dip, asking parish for help
BATON ROUGE - A dip in the road has people concerned in Riverbend off of Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge. People who drive down Riverbend Boulevard daily say the dip has been getting worse over the past few months. Angela Aucoin reached out to 2 On Your Side after she...
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
wbrz.com
Homeowner feels stuck after buying house plagued by flooding, says he wasn't warned about its history
DENHAM SPRINGS - One man has flooded seven times since he moved into his house about four years ago. Daniel Dunlap says the rain keeps him up at night. "It's miserable, we're just having a hard, hard time," he said. The home on Impson Street at Highway 1019 in Denham...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Industriplex at Siegen
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, a traffic incident is unfolding on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane and Fieldstone Drive Wednesday (November 30) afternoon. Shortly before noon, area officials reported a crash and said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
