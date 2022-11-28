ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

siuecougars.com

John Reape Joins SIUE Athletic Performance Staff

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE Associate Athletic Director for High Performance Mark Jamison has announced the addition of John Reape as the Assistant Director of Athletic Performance. Reape comes to SIUE after spending four years at Maryville University in St. Louis. He previously spent one year at University of Missouri...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
CANTON, IL

