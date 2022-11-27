Spain vs Germany: World Cup score, highlights as Fullkrug keeps Qatar 2022 campaign alive after Morata opener

Germany failed to progress from their group for the second successive World Cup despite concluding Group E with an entertaining 4-2 win against Costa Rica. The four-time winners, who were eliminated at the first hurdle as holders at Russia 2018, scored three times in the final 17 minutes to finally see off a Costa Rica side who held their own ambitions of progressing to the round of 16. However, Japan's win against Spain in the other game meant those two sides qualified at the expense of Germany.

