Spain vs Germany: World Cup score, highlights as Fullkrug keeps Qatar 2022 campaign alive after Morata opener

Costa Rica vs Germany final score, result: Four-time winners out of World Cup despite gripping victory
Germany failed to progress from their group for the second successive World Cup despite concluding Group E with an entertaining 4-2 win against Costa Rica. The four-time winners, who were eliminated at the first hurdle as holders at Russia 2018, scored three times in the final 17 minutes to finally see off a Costa Rica side who held their own ambitions of progressing to the round of 16. However, Japan's win against Spain in the other game meant those two sides qualified at the expense of Germany.
Why are the final World Cup matches of the group stage played at the same time? Simultaneous kickoffs explained
One of the beauties of the FIFA World Cup is how you can catch every single match without having to choose between them. That is until the closing fixtures of the group stage, where both matches in each group kickoff at exactly the same time. We've now reached that point...
Who do Spain play in the World Cup Round of 16? Knockout opposition, date, time, early odds and history
Spain will take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a chaotic finish to their group-stage campaign on Thursday. At one stage, Luis Enrique's side looked to be crashing out courtesy of defeat to Japan, but they were spared that embarrassment by Germany's comeback against Costa Rica.
Top 5 USA World Cup goals: Where Christian Pulisic's winner ranks on list at men's FIFA tournaments
Since he left the United States as a teenager to join the esteemed Borussia Dortmund club in Germany, this was the moment so many who follow American soccer had expected. The USMNT would need a goal in the worst way, and Christian Pulisic would deliver. As painful as it was...
Phil Foden back: Will Gareth Southgate keep faith with Man City star after breakout World Cup display?
On Tuesday, swathes of England fans finally got their wish. Phil Foden started a World Cup game. Gareth Southgate included the Manchester City star as one of four changes to face Wales in their final Group B clash. Foden appeared as a late substitute in the 6-2 win over Iran...
Lionel Messi height: How tall is Argentina World Cup star and PSG phenom?
Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch. He has dazzled time and again, with his on-ball skills some of the best the world has ever seen. His glittering runs, mind-blowing dribbles, and stunning goals have left mouths agape of fans and fellow players alike.
Why USA vs Iran World Cup match is about more than just soccer: Peeling back the many layers of a massive game
When Cobi Jones took the field with 10 other members of the United States men’s national team on that June day in 1998, it was one of a record-breaking 164 times he represented his country in a soccer game, but it was entirely different than all the rest. It...
Who is Harry Souttar? The Socceroos giant that could stop Lionel Messi when Argentina face Australia
Australia have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the 2022 World Cup so far. Despite falling to a heavy defeat in the first match over champions France, they rebounded strongly and were able to defeat Tunisia and Denmark courageously in back-to-back matches to secure qualification to the knockout rounds for the first time since 2006.
Can USA beat Netherlands at World Cup? USMNT has a chance against Dutch in Round of 16 knockout stage
The United States ground out a gutsy win over Iran in the final match of their 2022 World Cup group stage slate, sealing a date with the Netherlands in the Round of 16. While fans are still celebrating the victory, which came at a time when a win was the only result that would see the USMNT through, the focus now turns to their next opponent.
How to watch Ecuador vs Senegal in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Two teams will enter, more than likely only one will survive, as Ecuador and Senegal meet to determine which Group A side earns a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. Ecuador come in with the slight advantage, knowing just a draw will see them into the Round of 16. Senegal, meanwhile, are likely to have to claim victory to advance — unless hosts Qatar can pull of the most unlikely of victories over current table-toppers Netherlands.
Canada vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group F finale
Canada have been an energetic side that has tested their opposition, but mistakes from an inexperienced team have proven their downfall and see them already eliminated from World Cup 2022 as they enter this final Group F game against Morocco. On the other end, Morocco sit on four points thanks...
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Argentina vs Poland final score, result: Second-half goals send Lionel Messi and Co. to World Cup round of 16
Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez took Argentina into the round of 16 at World Cup 2022 with a victory against Poland, who also advanced as Group C runners-up despite the defeat. Poland started the day top of the section but barely threatened against a dominant Argentina,...
Argentina vs. Australia prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
Argentina have shaken off the opening round shocker to Saudi Arabia and are now ready to push through the knockout stage, hoping to provide Lionel Messi with an elusive World Cup title in what is expected to be his swansong tournament. Still, they'll have to get past a plucky Australia...
Charles Barkley guarantees USA victory over the Netherlands in World Cup: 'We opening up a can of whoop-ass'
Charles Barkley feels good about the USA's odds against the Netherlands in the World Cup. "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said confidently on TNT's Inside the NBA. "We opening up a can of whoop-ass. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble." If that wasn't enough, the NBA legend then...
Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over
It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
