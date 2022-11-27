ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Ecuador vs. Senegal final score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Kalidou Koulibaly's goal puts Lions in knockout stage

Despite the absence of key player and star Sadio Mane, Senegal managed to qualify to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The African side won 2-1 in the deciding match against Ecuador in the last game of the group stage. Senegal will play against the winner of Group B while Netherlands won the same group after beating Qatar 2-0 and will play against Group B's runner up. Chelsea's defender Kalidou Koulibaly scored the deciding goal of the match, only a few minutes after Ecuador were able to equalize in the second half of the game.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings

Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
ng-sportingnews.com

World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: Updated rankings in the Golden Boot race

France's Kylian Mbappe and Ecuador's Enner Valencia have company at the top of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot chase. Dutch rising star Cody Gakpo and England forward Marcus Rashford have caught them at the summit of the top scorers list. Of this leading group of players, it'll be...
ng-sportingnews.com

USA's Christian Pulisic gave up his body and paid the price to get USMNT into World Cup Round of 16

Christian Pulisic gave it everything he had. There is no other way to put it. This can be taken to mean he put all his skill, energy, desire and dreams into that single moment, the moment that advanced the United States men’s national team to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is the customary dividing line for American soccer between success and disaster.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
CBS Sports

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia: El Tri eliminated from FIFA World Cup before knockouts for first time since

Mexico's World Cup journey came to a close on Wednesday after 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia was not enough to see El Tri through to the knockout rounds for an eighth consecutive World Cup. Mexico's attack finally started to click in the final match day of the group stage with goals by Henry Martin and Luis Chavez, but Saudi Arabia snuffed the candle out on Mexico's hope with a late game stoppage time goal from Salem Aldawsari.
CBS Sports

World Cup scores, live updates: Netherlands vs. Qatar, Ecuador vs. Senegal, FIFA World Cup schedule, standings

Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. Netherlands will face Qatar, when Ecuador will play against Senegal at the same time. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
The Associated Press

UK royals travel to Boston with eye on environment prize

BOSTON (AP) — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that...
BOSTON, MA

