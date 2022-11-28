Read full article on original website
Related
WuXi STA and Multiply Labs Announce Partnership and Successfully Deploy Robotic Manufacturing System for Personalized Drugs
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec and a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the partnership with Multiply Labs (based in San Francisco, CA, USA), a robotics company that has developed industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005249/en/ The Robotic Cluster in Wuxi City, China (Photo: Business Wire)
fordauthority.com
Ford Academy Launched In Brazil As New Innovation Hub
As Ford’s Brazilian arm expands its efforts to become a regional engineering hub after ending its manufacturing operations in that country, it expanded its existing Development and Technology Center in Bahia, Brazil, as it has already added over 500 new jobs. The Development Center has since pivoted to exporting engineering services, as well as working on multiple global projects for the automaker, while also launching a dedicated graphene research team as well. Now, the Ford Academy has launched in Brazil as a new innovation hub as the automaker continues to evolve its operations in the South American country.
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
thefastmode.com
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
Penta Hotels Adopts Optii’s Hotel Operations Platform to Streamline Daily Operations
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Penta Hotels has adopted Optii at four of its properties across Europe. Penta Hotels will roll out Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance at two hotels in Reading and Warrington in the UK and two in Wiesbaden and Leipzig in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005099/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
PABCO Roofing Products Makes Strategic Additions to Executive Team
TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- The executive team of PABCO ® Roofing Products welcomes two new leaders: Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager; and David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing. The new executives will guide PABCO Roofing Products, a leading manufacturer of architectural asphalt shingles for residential and commercial applications, into the company’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005361/en/ (LEFT) Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager, PABCO Roofing Products; (RIGHT) David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing, PABCO Roofing Products (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
4R Adds Planning-as-a-Service to the AI-powered Supply Chain Management and Inventory Optimization Portfolio of Solutions
4R, pioneer in supply chain and inventory management technology, launches Planning-as-a-Service (Paas) to help companies operate durable supply chains that drive growth. 4R, the innovator in AI-powered supply chain management and inventory optimization platforms adds supply chain Planning-as-a-Service (PaaS) to its portfolio of offerings. 4R Planning-as-a-Service is a multi-dimensional outsourced service model that transforms supply chains to drive growth and profitability. The service model combines best-in-class tools, experienced analysts for better decision-making and expert planners who manage all functions of the supply chains— from demand, replenishment and allocation planning to assortment and markdown optimization. 4R PaaS clients can expect a fast track to cost savings, while improving capital efficiency and increasing revenue growth.
salestechstar.com
Netcracker Showcases Digital Transformation Successes at Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit
Netcracker and Customers Present on Cloud Innovation, Best Practices for Digital Transformations and the Importance of Leadership in Moving the Industry Forward at Dubai Event. Netcracker Technology announced that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the 16th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, taking place December 7-8 in Dubai. The event is one of the largest gatherings in the world of C-level executives from the technology, telecom and government sectors and will welcome attendees from more than 50 countries.
ffnews.com
Temenos Expands Agreement with Mbanq to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service in the US
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Mbanq, one of US’s leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, has expanded its relationship with Temenos to accelerate BaaS adoption in the US. The agreement deepens the companies’ collaboration after last year’s launch of a joint Credit Union as-a-Service offering (link). Temenos has...
salestechstar.com
Tackling Supply Chain Risk Is a Key Driver in Expanded EY US and Thomson Reuters Alliance to Help Companies Navigate ESG complexities
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Thomson Reuters will introduce a new suite of environmental, social and governance (ESG) tools to meet growing customer need for supply chain transparency and policy tracking. The ESG tools include an offering of ongoing supply chain due diligence, including addressing forced labor risk,...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
BioMed Gets Approval to Add Lab Space at Cambridge International Technology Park
BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company and provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, received approval of plans to deliver 600,000 square feet of purpose-built laboratory space in Cambridge. The company will deliver the new development on the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park site, which it acquired in September 2021.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Philips Debuts AI-Enhanced Informatics Solutions for Radiology Workflows
Royal Philips is highlighting its latest diagnostic and pathway informatics portfolio featuring end-to-end solutions to enable earlier and more definitive diagnosis. With simple and more efficient connected workflows, Philips’ solutions help reduce variability and staff workload, increase productivity, and enhance the patient and physician experience. “At this year’s RSNA,...
Wallbox Appoints Myriam Lhermurier Boublil as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer and Javier Riaño as Its New Chief Marketing Officer
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has today announced two strategic hirings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005548/en/ Myriam Lhermurier Boublil, appointed Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer for Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)
Mangopay to Acquire Polish Anti-Fraud Tech Startup Nethone
Mangopay, a Luxembourg-based FinTech that specializes in payment solutions for platforms and marketplaces, announced it is set to acquire Polish anti-fraud technology firm Nethone for an undisclosed sum. In a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Nov. 29), Mangopay said the deal will further enhance its anti-fraud solutions for...
TechRadar
5G-Advanced will push the boundaries of 5G technology
The speed and depth of 5G (opens in new tab) adoption have surpassed all expectations. Less than two years since standardization was finalized, 5G already covers half of all countries, serving almost a third of the world’s population. With two billion connections forecast by 2025, and one billion connections expected by the end of the year, 5G is on track to become the most rapidly adopted mobile (opens in new tab) technology in history.
Everest Group Recognizes SoftServe as a Key Player in Digital Services within the Life Sciences Landscape
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- SoftServe, a leader in digital services and consulting, has been recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group’s Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest Group is a provider of strategic research insights on IT, business processes, and engineering services and a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005890/en/ Everest Group Recognizes SoftServe as a Key Player in Digital Services within the Life Sciences Landscape (Graphic: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
A Step Forward is a Step in the Right Direction When it Comes to Digital Transformation
The race to innovate has always lurked in the back of retailers’ and consumer packaged goods (CPGs’) minds, but the last two years have moved that need to the forefront. That’s because big transformations are underway in retail amidst inflation, supply chain uncertainties and a seismic shift in consumer behaviors. Analysts estimate that most businesses went through nearly a decade’s worth of digital transformations just in the last 2-plus years. In retail sectors that historically are slower to evolve technologically, like grocery, it wouldn’t be surprising if the transformation rate was even higher.
maritime-executive.com
Samsung Heavy Industries Plans “Smart Yard” to Accelerate Production
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) intends to accelerate the production of newbuilds with the adoption of a “smart yard” technology designed to optimize operations. The Korean government has been advocating for the shipyard to improve efficiency through the use of technology as the yards seek to manage their huge backlog and compete for new orders.
Comments / 0