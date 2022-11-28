As Ford’s Brazilian arm expands its efforts to become a regional engineering hub after ending its manufacturing operations in that country, it expanded its existing Development and Technology Center in Bahia, Brazil, as it has already added over 500 new jobs. The Development Center has since pivoted to exporting engineering services, as well as working on multiple global projects for the automaker, while also launching a dedicated graphene research team as well. Now, the Ford Academy has launched in Brazil as a new innovation hub as the automaker continues to evolve its operations in the South American country.

7 HOURS AGO