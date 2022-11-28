Read full article on original website
Northern Lights Festival to bring holiday magic to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Northern Lights Festival, Minnesota’s newest holiday experience, is making its home at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The festival will be open Fridays through Sundays from Dec. 2 through 18 during the following hours below:. Fridays: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Zumbro Valley Medical Society to host foot care clinic at The Landing MN on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) will be hosting a foot care clinic at The Landing MN on Saturday for people experiencing unstable housing. The clinic will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Landing MN new Rochester location, 426 3rd Ave. NE.
Mayoral medal of honor awarded to 14 community members
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday afternoon, the 39th Mayoral Medal of Honor Ceremony was held at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, with 14 honorees being awarded for their selflessness and dedication to the community. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton had last year’s award winner choose this year’s winners for...
Albert Lea Blue Zones’ project lead retiring
(ABC 6 News) – The project lead for Blue Zones Albert Lea is retiring. Ellen Kehr has served in that role for 12 years and was the one who started it all back in 2010. Serving as a city council member at the time she saw a greater need to address the well being of community members. Blue Zones has lead projects like building new sidewalks and trails along East Main St., bike lanes on Broadway Avenue and improving the city’s parks.
Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen Albert Lea firefighter
(ABC 6 News) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of a fallen Albert Lea firefighter as part of its 4th annual, ‘Season of Hope.’. Lieutenant Brett Boss, lost his lengthy battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form...
Chatfield Lutheran Church holds donation drive for fire victims
(ABC 6 News) – Times are tough, there’s no doubt about that. But, in those tough times, there’s hope. Hope for better days, hope for the future. That’s what people in Chatfield are doing, holding onto hope as an apartment complex is now considered a total loss after a weekend fire.
A Priceless Package: Rochester woman’s package stolen containing late grandmother’s belongings
(ABC 6 News) – A woman in Rochester has fallen victim to a porch pirate, or package thief, but it wasn’t a holiday gift that she ordered for a loved one. It was a package filled with her late grandmother’s belongings and she hopes to get it back.
Fire in storage building destroys business equipment
(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday evening, crews in Mower County responded to a fire at a storage building near Dexter that left a business with thousands of dollars worth of equipment destroyed. “When she walked by it she thought it was just snow rolling off the roof cause it...
EA Therapeutic Health trailer stolen on Thanksgiving found
(ABC 6 News) – EA Therapeutic Health said on Thursday morning that the trailer that was stolen from their parking lot on Thanksgiving has been found. The company said the trailer was found in Dodge County, and the supplies for the organizations wheelchair basketball program that were housed inside appeared to be still inside the trailer. No other specifics were given.
MercyOne expands cardiology care to Floyd County
(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center announced they are expanding cardiology care to residents of Floyd County. Dr. Tarec Elajami, cardiologist with MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center in Mason City, said he has been seeing patients at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City and looks forward to seeing more patients thanks to the expansion. “I enjoy my visits to Charles City because patients are very kind, and I feel a strong sense of community, There is a high prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the area, and I aim to provide excellent cardiovascular care.”
Snow impacts travel across the region Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – Snow across the region made travel treacherous for many throughout the day Tuesday. There were numerous crashes, spinouts, and standstills at times across the region. According to the Minnesota State patrol, between 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., troopers in the Rochester district responded to a...
Snow Is Adding Up Quick
The official 2.6″ we picked up on Tuesday at the Rochester International Airport is now the most snow we’ve had so far this season in one day. It also puts us at nearly 6.5″ for the season so far, which is about 20% of what we saw for last season’s total snowfall. More snow is on the way for Friday night, a few flurries, and again early next week. Monday & Tuesday could be another larger-scale storm system, with the chance for accumulating snow & wind. There’s plenty of time for the track of this storm to change, but it is one we’ll be watching closely!
Sun Country Airlines and Landline launch new service connecting Rochester to MSP
(ABC 6 News) – Sun Country Airlines is expanding its partnership with Landline to launch twice-daily service between Rochester International Airport and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. Landline provides guests one-stop access to more than 85 Sun Country destinations via MSP. Landline vehicles feature a premium interior with luxury seating...
Local impacts of Tuesday’s snowfall
(ABC 6 News) – Snow has been consistently falling since this morning, with communities in Steele, Dodge, and Freeborn counties particularly seeing a lot of snowfall. MnDOT crews from all across the state have been out and about since 3 am Tuesday. “We’ve got 102 snow plows across southeast...
$5K reward being offered for information of missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa in Mason City announced on Tuesday they are offering $5,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton, Iowa on the evening...
UPDATE: OD suspected in SE Rochester deaths
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said Friday that pending toxicology results, they suspect an overdose may have caused two deaths at a Rochester residence Thursday morning. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the bodies were discovered when a social worker stopped by the apartment residence at 1123 3rd Avenue SE around 11:44 a.m.
Crews battle grain bin fire near Dexter
(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a grain bin near Dexter. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at T ‘N G Plumbing, near Dexter. Officials tell us the fire started in an old grain bin, which is believed to contain plumbing equipment.
NE Rochester: watch out for burglar targeting empty homes
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have put out a call for information related to a series of NE Rochester burglaries Nov. 28-29. Capt. Casey Moilanen said RPD is asking homeowners in the areas of 13th Avenue NE and Northern Heights Drive NE to check their surveillance cameras for a suspicious individual, who may be lurking around empty homes or watching neighborhoods for departures.
Chatfield couple accused of stealing $98K from vulnerable senior to stand trial May 2023
(ABC 6 News) – Bruce and Debra Amundson of Chatfield will stand trial on six counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in May 2023. The Amundsons were charged in May of this year, after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center gave Olmsted County law enforcement evidence that Bruce Amundson, the victim’s power of attorney, transferred large sums of money from the elderly woman’s bank account into the Amundson’s account via check and electronic transfer.
Austin man sentenced to 5 years after warrant arrest
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man arrested in June was sentenced to 60 months, or 5 years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Elgin Greene, 29, was taken into custody after Rochester police executed a search warrant...
