Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Styles collaboration would be a 'dream' for country artist Shania Twain
Harry Styles and Shania Twain shared the stage at Coachella in April and the country singer said she would like to collaborate with the former One Direction member on some music in the future. During Styles' Coachella set, Twain joined him on stage and the two sang a duet of...
Matty Healy reveals Taylor Swift never released his work on her new Midnights album
Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 did "a bit of work" on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights, but she never released it. When asked if he got to listen to the album before it was dropped, the frontman said: "We actually worked on that, but then that version of it never came out."After his response was met with boos from the audience, he explained that it didn't work out "for reasons that are not to be criticised."He then called the 32-year-old pop star "amazing."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strictly's Ellie Taylor gives emotional speech about partner Johannes after losing dance-offLove Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hatesTrailer gives first look at Channel 4’s Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama
NME
Chris Martin and Elton John join Shania Twain on ‘Come On Over’ 25th anniversary album
Shania Twain has announced the release of a deluxe version of her 1997 album ‘Come On Over’, which will include some special guests. The country musician will release the album as part of Apple Music’s holiday countdown ‘From Apple Music With Love’ on Sunday (December 4).
Keith Urban Shares Why He Flew Solo to the CMAs Without Wife Nicole Kidman
Watch: Keith Urban Talks BRAND NEW Las Vegas Residency. While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have often made a country music awards show a date night, the musician was flying solo at the 2022 CMA Awards. So, where was his wife of 16 years? He exclusively told E! News that...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
iheart.com
Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Marry Her Secret Beau
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Post Selfie From The Dressing Room Before Attending CMA Awards Together: Photos
The 56th Annual CMA Awards doubled as date night for Miranda Lambert! The superstar belted out tunes alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire in addition to a solo performance, but beforehand, she and husband Brendan McLoughlin gussied up for the Wednesday, November 9, red carpet. For the big night in...
Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert
Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?
She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
ABC News
Julia Roberts shares throwback photo of her twins for their 18th birthday
Julia Roberts is celebrating the 18th birthday of her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel. On Monday, the Academy Award winner shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her twins as babies for their birthday. "18," Roberts wrote in the caption with star emojis. "Love you." The actress raises Phinnaeus and...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
‘The Voice’ coach Camila Cabello only has 1 singer left on her team. Can she still win?
Who is Camila Cabello on “The Voice”? Who are the Team Camila Cabello singers for “The Voice” 2022? Who is Morgan Myles on “The Voice”? Morgan Myles is the only singer left on Team Camila Cabello on “The Voice” 2022.
‘Bawdy, emotional’: critics gush over Adele’s postponed Las Vegas show
The nerves were all part of the show when Adele launched her long-awaited Vegas residency on Friday night. After the notorious rescheduling of her dates at just one day’s notice in January, it was never going to be possible to ignore the high stakes – even in a town built on colossal bets.
Watch Pink's touching performance in honor of Olivia Newton-John at the AMAs
Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Christine McVie, singer and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, dead at 79
Christine McVie died "peacefully" in the hospital following a "short illness," a statement from the singer's family said.
Trailer Drops for Bombshell ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary
Netflix on Thursday morning released the first teaser trailer for their behind-the-scenes documentary detailing how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell in love and later withdrew from frontline royal duties.The hotly anticipated film titled Harry & Meghan will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the British royal establishment as it reveals how the couple’s rift with the royal family developed, in their own words.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments / 0