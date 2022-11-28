ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Matty Healy reveals Taylor Swift never released his work on her new Midnights album

Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 did "a bit of work" on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights, but she never released it. When asked if he got to listen to the album before it was dropped, the frontman said: "We actually worked on that, but then that version of it never came out."After his response was met with boos from the audience, he explained that it didn't work out "for reasons that are not to be criticised."He then called the 32-year-old pop star "amazing."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strictly's Ellie Taylor gives emotional speech about partner Johannes after losing dance-offLove Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hatesTrailer gives first look at Channel 4’s Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
E! News

Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?

She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC News

Julia Roberts shares throwback photo of her twins for their 18th birthday

Julia Roberts is celebrating the 18th birthday of her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel. On Monday, the Academy Award winner shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her twins as babies for their birthday. "18," Roberts wrote in the caption with star emojis. "Love you." The actress raises Phinnaeus and...
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
TheDailyBeast

Trailer Drops for Bombshell ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary

Netflix on Thursday morning released the first teaser trailer for their behind-the-scenes documentary detailing how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell in love and later withdrew from frontline royal duties.The hotly anticipated film titled Harry & Meghan will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the British royal establishment as it reveals how the couple’s rift with the royal family developed, in their own words.Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy