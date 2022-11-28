ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 11

Leigh Russell
4d ago

Your fans still love you, but you have to take care of yourself too

Reply
8
Jretro30
3d ago

Take care of yourself. You're right, one may be smiling, but you never know what's really going on inside their head.

Reply
2
Related
American Songwriter

Jake Owen Gives Health Update After Unexpected Hospital Visit, Talks Aging in the Music Industry

Country singer Jake Owen has broken his silence since a weekend of shows in October ended with an unexpected trip to the hospital. The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” performer gave a health update on a recent episode of Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, opening up about aging in the music industry and the devoted fan base that keeps him going.
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home

Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount. While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source."She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the...
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Larsa Pippen Stuns In Sheer Top After She Was Heckled At Charges Game For New Romance With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus — Photos

Larsa Pippen looked stunning in a sheer top as she enjoyed a night with her daughter Sophia Pippen at Craigs in West Hollywood, Calif., just a few days after she was heckled at a Chargers game for dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan. In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 48, wore a black bra, which peeked through her see through top, and black pants for her outing. Scroll through the gallery below to more photos of the star!On Sunday, November 20, the reality starlet was called out for bringing Marcus to the basketball game. “Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Taste of Country

‘Duck Dynasty': Mia Robertson Grieving After Sudden Death of Longtime Surgeon

Mia Robertson, daughter of Duck Dynasty star Missy and Jase Robertson, is grieving this week upon learning of the death of a man who made a huge difference in her life. The teen's longtime surgeon Dr. David Genecov was killed in a car accident last Saturday. Missy Robertson shared the news on Instagram, explaining how his talents and medical inventions made a difference as Mia endured surgery after surgery to repair a cleft lip and palate.
OK! Magazine

Everything We Know About Country Singer Jake Flint's Untimely Death Hours After Tying The Knot

Country singer Jake Flint has passed away at age 37. The Oklahoma native died in his sleep on Saturday, November 26, mere hours after tying the knot with his partner, Brenda. A cause of death has yet to be determined. “Jake Flint was an Ambassador of the Oklahoma Red Dirt music scene. He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S.," Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, told a local publication following the tragedy. COMEDIAN LESLIE JORDAN DEAD AT 67 AFTER SUFFERING MEDICAL EMERGENCY MOMENTS BEFORE CAR ACCIDENT"As a testament to his kindness...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy