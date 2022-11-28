Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Morristown Through the Years (History in Pictures)Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
spartaindependent.com
Thanks for the chuckle
I so enjoyed Tim Sullivan’s letter regarding the bear hunt. I agree, bear and other wildlife are not “trespassing” upon our territory, and I appreciate your move to Sussex County to enjoy the peace and tranquility of Ogdensburg. I will assume that you do not behave like the other invasive creatures – humans, that you do not cut the grass with a noisy mower spewing fumes. You have let your yard go wild, planting only native flowers, trees and shrubs, of course and that you do not feed the wild life because “a fed animal is a dead animal.” Hopefully your home does not take up space on the land including some source of septic, well or public utility. You float merrily in a bubble hovering over the earth leaving no footprint what so ever. I agree with you because I too moved here for the peace, quiet and affordability - in 1977, and I’m always impressed by the people who have invaded this space since that time. Thanks for the chuckle.
wrnjradio.com
Hometown Holiday Event brings crowds, holiday spirit to downtown Hackettstown (VIDEO)
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hundreds of people turned out Friday night to kick off the Hackettstown Business Improvement District‘s Hometown Holiday Event, which runs through Sunday, December 4. The event kicked off at 5:00 p.m. with carriage rides, an open house at the Hackettstown Historical Society, and...
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
spartaindependent.com
Local business to stuff a boat with toys
The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at...
brickunderground.com
How much to tip building staff, tipping advice from a veteran doorman, & more
This week readers visted Brick Underground for our annual holiday tipping guide. We updated how much you should give your doorman, super, porter, and other building staff this year in part to reflect the impact of inflation. Also of interest: A 22-year veteran doorman in an Upper East Side rental...
Transport Yourself Into A Hallmark Movie At This NJ Christmas Village
It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!. I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area.
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
Black homeowners in New Jersey twice as likely as white homeowners to have homes under-appraised
It might have a lot to do with who is appraising the house.
Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas
I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
Christmas tree prices climb in N.J. as farmers face skyrocketing costs
Some New Jerseyans may have to dig deeper into their pockets for a Christmas tree this holiday season as farmers increase their prices to cover soaring fertilizer, fuel and labor costs. Christmas tree prices have increased nationally, according to data from Real Christmas Tree Board, a national research and promotion...
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
spartaindependent.com
SCCC Foundation ‘funds the future’
It was a crisp fall evening for the 22nd annual signature fundraising event for Sussex County Community College. Funding Their Future welcomed 115 guests to Perona Farms in Sparta, NJ, on November 16. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail reception, a silent auction, and a highlight video presentation. During the evening, guests...
5 magical holiday light shows in NJ that you cannot miss
Now that it’s officially the holiday season it's time to take a look at your calendars and begin planning fun activities to do with friends and family. One of my favorite winter activities has always been checking out the light shows around New Jersey. It’s almost like it’s not the holiday season without them.
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Comments / 0