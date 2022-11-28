ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Township, NJ

Thanks for the chuckle

I so enjoyed Tim Sullivan’s letter regarding the bear hunt. I agree, bear and other wildlife are not “trespassing” upon our territory, and I appreciate your move to Sussex County to enjoy the peace and tranquility of Ogdensburg. I will assume that you do not behave like the other invasive creatures – humans, that you do not cut the grass with a noisy mower spewing fumes. You have let your yard go wild, planting only native flowers, trees and shrubs, of course and that you do not feed the wild life because “a fed animal is a dead animal.” Hopefully your home does not take up space on the land including some source of septic, well or public utility. You float merrily in a bubble hovering over the earth leaving no footprint what so ever. I agree with you because I too moved here for the peace, quiet and affordability - in 1977, and I’m always impressed by the people who have invaded this space since that time. Thanks for the chuckle.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Local business to stuff a boat with toys

The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at...
BRANCHVILLE, NJ
Transport Yourself Into A Hallmark Movie At This NJ Christmas Village

It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!. I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas

I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
FLEMINGTON, NJ
SCCC Foundation ‘funds the future’

It was a crisp fall evening for the 22nd annual signature fundraising event for Sussex County Community College. Funding Their Future welcomed 115 guests to Perona Farms in Sparta, NJ, on November 16. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail reception, a silent auction, and a highlight video presentation. During the evening, guests...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ

