WALNUT CREEK – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the site known as Seven Hill Ranch, including 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an 85,000-square-foot medical center, a multi-story clubhouse, a recreation building, a maintenance building, and a parking garage. It also wants to remove up to 353 trees from the site. The medical center would...

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO