davisvanguard.org
Progressive Group Touts Big Election Wins for Working Class, Immigrant, Black and Brown Oaklanders – from District Attorney and Mayor to Ballot Measures
OAKLAND, CA – Progressive, community-led Oakland Rising Action applauded a successful election season for Black, Brown and Immigrant Oaklanders, noting it held “conversations” with about 6,000 “infrequent and new” Oakland voters, reached 60,000 other Oakland households by mail and 6,815 views online. The result was,...
Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
Stanford Daily
San Francisco’s Public Works moved under oversight committee in vote experts say could save the city millions
Tessa Jones starts every morning with a cup of coffee and a 50-mile drive from Pittsburg, California down to San Francisco. What draws her to the city aren’t the tourist attractions. Instead, she dons a bright vest at 4:30 a.m. to clean up the city’s trash. Jones has...
alamedasun.com
Mayor Shares Thoughts on New Beginnings, Happy Returns
Thank you, Alameda for re-electing me to be your mayor another four years. It has been my honor and privilege to serve this special community these past four years, working with City Council and city staff to support our residents and businesses, including during the height of the pandemic. I am grateful for your vote of confidence.
San Jose approves high-rise to replace historic restaurant
A high-rise tower with hundreds of residences will spring out of the ground in downtown San Jose on a less than one-acre plot, following a green light from city leaders. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved plans Tuesday from Canadian developer Westbank for a 30-story luxury tower, including 540 residences at 409 and 425... The post San Jose approves high-rise to replace historic restaurant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
New Gun Ordinance in Redwood City Has Some Planning to Take Legal Action
The debate over gun rights is now shining its spotlight on Redwood City. The city council on Monday night approved the extension of a ban on gun shops in that city -- it’s a move that has some groups considering legal action. Public input was decidedly in favor of...
Contra Costa supes consider senior residential care development near Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the site known as Seven Hill Ranch, including 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an 85,000-square-foot medical center, a multi-story clubhouse, a recreation building, a maintenance building, and a parking garage. It also wants to remove up to 353 trees from the site. The medical center would...
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
kalw.org
The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown
As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
KQED
A Progressive Vision for Richmond: Mayor-Elect Eduardo Martinez Talks About What Lies Ahead
The recent midterm elections signaled big changes for local government in Richmond. Mayor-elect Eduardo Martinez is the first Latino to hold the office after a close-fought campaign against runner-up Shawn Dunning. A member of the Richmond Progressive Alliance and a City Council member of nearly eight years, Martinez will replace outgoing mayor Tom Butt in January when Butt’s second term expires, ending nearly three decades on City Council, the last eight of those years as mayor.
Anatomy of an upset: How Cindy Chavez lost the SJ mayor’s race she was supposed to win
A VETERAN PUBLIC official with a long list of endorsers and major financial backing had almost every South Bay politico betting on her securing the mayoral seat in the 10th largest U.S. city. Then, she lost. Days after the November election, it became clear Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
sfstandard.com
Is the Great Highway’s Partial Closure Here for Good?
The dust has barely settled after voters chose to keep JFK Drive car-free earlier this month, but the fate of another iconic San Francisco road is already up for debate. At a Monday meeting, the Board of Supervisors’ Land Use and Transportation Committee moved ahead with legislation to keep the Great Highway closed to cars on weekends and holidays until the end of 2025, sending the decision to the full board.
sfstandard.com
Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices
When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect
November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
Etching catalytic converters? Here's one Bay Area city's possible solution to thefts
The idea is to stencil the car's license plate number as well as Livermore Police Department's badge on the catalytic converter - an idea to deter any would-be thieves from stealing them.
Bomb threat shuts down Marin County high school
A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a Marin County high school, according to police. The Mill Valley Police Department initially issued an alert around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents about evacuations.
East Bay nursing home to pay millions due to ‘grossly substandard care’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations it billed Medicare and Medi-Cal for “grossly substandard nursing home services,” according to a press release from the office of Stephanie M. Hinds, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California. San […]
calmatters.network
Bay Area air district offering buyback program for older, high-polluting vehicles
Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buyback program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buyback program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
