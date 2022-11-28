ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Jefferson County's small cities increasingly struggle to fill elected seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not long after he and his family moved in 2018, Matthew Brotzge ran as a write-in candidate for commissioner of his new suburban city of Richlawn. He won the seat and was reelected in 2020. The position in the city — population 412 — "runs the gamut," Brotzge said, from helping neighbors with leaf collection and trash pickup issues to property line disputes. He was chosen mayor during last month's general election and is set to take office in January.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Metro Council to review east Louisville concrete plant decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council has agreed to review the case of a controversial concrete plant in east Louisville. The council passed a resolution on Thursday night to review the decision that was approved by the Planning Commission. Homeowners in the Lake Forest neighborhood filed a lawsuit last week...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

PriceWeber asking for community input to name 40-foot nutcracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PriceWeber is asking for help naming its nearly 40-foot tall nutcracker. The public relations, marketing and advertising agency has been transforming its bell tower into a nutcracker for six years. Now, the company wants to give the friendly giant a name, and is calling on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe will close later this month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe will close for good later this month. The owners of the Frankfort Avenue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying the final day of business will be Dec. 10. They say they can't overcome the challenges of the current labor market, inflation and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS still looking for sponsors for its annual 'Adopt a Family' winter program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said it is still 35 sponsors short for its annual "Adopt a Family" winter project. For the past eight years, the district has worked to help homeless, refugee and foster care students by matching them with sponsors who provide presents to ensure their Christmas wishes come true.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullitt County Schools partnering with YMCA in effort to relieve impact of bus driver shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many school districts have been dealing with bus driver shortages, canceled routes, and long waits to get students to or from school. "Every single superintendent I talk to, inside the state of Kentucky or outside the state of Kentucky, are having the same issues," said Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway

Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy