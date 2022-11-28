Read full article on original website
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Jefferson County's small cities increasingly struggle to fill elected seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not long after he and his family moved in 2018, Matthew Brotzge ran as a write-in candidate for commissioner of his new suburban city of Richlawn. He won the seat and was reelected in 2020. The position in the city — population 412 — "runs the gamut," Brotzge said, from helping neighbors with leaf collection and trash pickup issues to property line disputes. He was chosen mayor during last month's general election and is set to take office in January.
Metro Council to review east Louisville concrete plant decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council has agreed to review the case of a controversial concrete plant in east Louisville. The council passed a resolution on Thursday night to review the decision that was approved by the Planning Commission. Homeowners in the Lake Forest neighborhood filed a lawsuit last week...
Ordinance encouraging Louisville businesses to offer 'second chances' passed by Metro Council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville made a commitment to help people convicted of crimes find jobs. Metro Council passed the "second chance" ordinance on Thursday. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business...
Metro Council passes ordinance requiring Louisville landlords to test for lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Landlords in Louisville will now be required to test for and remove any lead found at their properties. Metro Council unanimously passed the ordinance Thursday. Lead based paint was frequently used in homes and apartments built prior to 1978. "We know that children in west Louisville...
Metro Planning Commission votes to recommend rezoning for One Park North development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jefferson Development Group’s massive One Park development at Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road took a big step forward on Thursday. The Metro Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend rezoning the plot of land where "One Part North" could be built. The expansion of the...
PriceWeber asking for community input to name 40-foot nutcracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PriceWeber is asking for help naming its nearly 40-foot tall nutcracker. The public relations, marketing and advertising agency has been transforming its bell tower into a nutcracker for six years. Now, the company wants to give the friendly giant a name, and is calling on the...
Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair Board has a $711 million, multi-year plan to renovate the Kentucky Exposition Center, building soccer fields and enhancing exhibits. If fully imagined, the master plan would make the expo center the second-largest "contiguous space" in the United States, behind only the Georgia...
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe will close later this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe will close for good later this month. The owners of the Frankfort Avenue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying the final day of business will be Dec. 10. They say they can't overcome the challenges of the current labor market, inflation and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
JCPS still looking for sponsors for its annual 'Adopt a Family' winter program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said it is still 35 sponsors short for its annual "Adopt a Family" winter project. For the past eight years, the district has worked to help homeless, refugee and foster care students by matching them with sponsors who provide presents to ensure their Christmas wishes come true.
Elizabethtown factory buying vacant lot to build apartments for employees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are working to finalize the sell of a vacant lot to be developed into housing. The proposal from HC Realty, the real estate arm of local factory Kruger Packaging, includes constructing more than 100 apartment units on the vacant lot. The property is located...
Bullitt Central Students make final push for its first Farm-to-table dinner fundraiser
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School is preparing for its first Farm to Table dinner. BCHS Agriculture teachers Tiphanie Peake and Justin Peake came up with the idea and pitched it to the students, who welcomed the idea. The high schoolers used the greenhouse at the school...
New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
Local doctor spends his days off substituting for JCPS, donates earnings back to teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the operating room, to the classroom. A local doctor spends his off days substitute teaching for Jefferson County Public Schools. Like many other schools, it's been a struggle for Cane Run Elementary to find enough substitute teachers. Due to having Fridays off, Dr. Greg Cilberti...
Bullitt County Schools partnering with YMCA in effort to relieve impact of bus driver shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many school districts have been dealing with bus driver shortages, canceled routes, and long waits to get students to or from school. "Every single superintendent I talk to, inside the state of Kentucky or outside the state of Kentucky, are having the same issues," said Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon.
White Flag shelter open in Bullitt County for those needing warm place to sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A White Flag shelter is open in Bullitt County for those needing to get out of the cold. The shelter opened at 8 p.m. Thursday. It's the first night of the winter season it will be open. From now through the end of March, the shelter...
Louisville man encourages others to carry naloxone, help save lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man carries a trauma kit in his car full of things like band-aids and aspirin, but he said the newest tool added to his kit helped him save a life. Now he wants others to carry it as well. "I never thought of all...
Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
