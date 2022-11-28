Genre-jumping artist Jelly Roll debuted his new song "she" on Wednesday on Stoney Creek Records/BMG. Jelly Roll, given name Jason DeFord, has a sorted past that includes incarceration. He's since turned his life around and is using his spotlight to help those who continue to struggle. He calls "she" "therapeutic music" as the ballad pulls back the curtain on what it's like to live with addiction for the person who suffers and those who love them. "she" focuses on the story of one woman as she tries to get her life together.

