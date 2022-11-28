ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERNEST Talks Rapid Rise To Fame and Forthcoming Album: “Full Speed Ahead Now”

Country music breakout star ERNEST became common name on Music Row when he scored his first No.1 with Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country” in 2020. His unconventional and genre-bending songwriting approach accumulated nearly a dozen chart-topping hits, but it wasn’t until recently that he proved that his undeniable appeal can’t be held behind a pen.
Inside Country Singer Toby Keith’s Battle For His Life Against Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith, who has always been at the forefront of cancer advocacy, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. The musician established Ally’s House in 2004, a nonprofit that aids children with cancer and their families in his native Oklahoma. Two years later, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to give more support, including free housing for kids who had cancer.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: The music legend’s new NBC special and where to find her holiday classics

Country legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton could easily be described as a Christmas angel with the sheer amount of holiday programming she has brought fans throughout the years. She continues the yuletide cheer this season with “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” airing December 1 on NBC and Peacock. Per NBC, “This sentimental holiday movie takes viewers on a journey through time as Parton is visited by the Three Wise Men. The entertainer is taught valuable lessons, ultimately challenging her notions of the real magic of Christmas.” Special guests on “Mountain Magic Christmas” include Willie Nelson, Jimmy...
Mike Ryan's Tour Bus Unexpectedly Bursts Into Flames: "No One Hurt"

Country newcomer Mike Ryan's tour bus unexpectedly went up into flames. The "Jacket On" singer confirmed no one was hurt in the incident or on board when the fire started. The emerging artist did not reveal the exact day he lost the bus but turned to social media to share a string of photos of the devastating aftermath.
Country Singer Jake Flint Unexpectedly Died On His Wedding Night

Red dirt country singer Jake Flint unexpectedly died hours after his wedding on Saturday. His longtime publicist Clif Doyle shared the news on social media, which his manager Brenda Cline confirmed. "With a broken heart and in deep grief, I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," she...
The Hammer: Reba McEntire Lifetime Movie Gets a Premiere Date

The Hammer will launch on Lifetime early next year. The cabler announced today that the Reba McEntire movie is to premiere on January 7th at 8/7c on Lifetime. The original movie is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker, who "hands down justice unlike anyone else," the logline teases.
LeAnn Rimes Forced To Cancel Upcoming Show Due To Sudden Sickness

Country music star LeAnn Rimes was scheduled to kick off her highly anticipated “Joy: The Holiday Tour” this upcoming weekend but was forced to cancel after falling ill. The festive show was slated for Friday, Dec. 2, at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. Late Tuesday...
Garth Brooks Extends Las Vegas Residency into 2024

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, and Garth Brooks is staying in Las Vegas – at least through 2024. In partnership with Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation, Brooks revealed that his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will extend through 2024. Brooks decided after the first year of his Las Vegas residency sold out in one day.
Listen: Jelly Roll Debuts New Song 'she' To Spotlight The Struggle With Addiction

Genre-jumping artist Jelly Roll debuted his new song "she" on Wednesday on Stoney Creek Records/BMG. Jelly Roll, given name Jason DeFord, has a sorted past that includes incarceration. He's since turned his life around and is using his spotlight to help those who continue to struggle. He calls "she" "therapeutic music" as the ballad pulls back the curtain on what it's like to live with addiction for the person who suffers and those who love them. "she" focuses on the story of one woman as she tries to get her life together.
Adele Shares Hilarious Reaction To Seeing Shania Twain In The Audience At Her Las Vegas Residency

Music sensation Adele was recently left dead in her tracks when she recognized a familiar face in her audience. The “Oh My God” singer recently kicked off her highly anticipated residency in Sin City. After postponing the show for nearly 10 months, the superstar took center stage at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace and performed for more than 4,000 fans and Shania Twain.
Tracy Lawrence Talks Giving Back, Donates More Than $300,000 To Homeless Charities in November

Tis the season for giving back, and country singer Tracy Lawrence is embracing the trend with both arms. Lawrence opened his wallet to Middle Tennessee charities on Giving Tuesday, spotlighting organizations aimed at ending homelessness across the area. The "Alibis" singer gave $10,000 each to Safe Haven, People Loving Nashville, Shower Up, The Laundry Stop, Brooks House and Open Table.
Kane Brown Tapped for Super Bowl Music Fest

Kane Brown is known for being on some of country music's biggest stages, and come Super Bowl weekend, he'll be in the sports community's brightest spotlight. Brown is joining an all-genre cast of artists who will play The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest over Super Bowl weekend. Other artists on the three-night music festival include Paramore, Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons.
