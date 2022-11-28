Read full article on original website
Gaye Merlee Fry
Gaye Merlee Fry, 77, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 9:54 am, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital. She was born on May 21, 1945, in Wabash, to Paul Willard and Ruthanna (Knotts) Ridenour. Gaye was a 1963 graduate of Wabash High School. She was a homemaker and also...
Doris M. Mitchell
Doris M. Mitchell, age 96, formerly of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Hamilton Trace Senior Living in Fishers, Indiana. Doris was born on March 27, 1926, in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of the late Leroy and Bedelia (Yeager) Wilson. She married Lester Mitchell on July 6, 1946, and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2010. Doris was a member of Grace Community Church in Marion.
June C. Luttrull
June C. Luttrull, 89, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 am on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born in Ilsley, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 22, 1933, to Odie and Manora (Powell) Simpson. On December 8, 1951, in Evansville, Indiana, June, a coal miner’s daughter, married James Luttrull, a preacher’s son. For nearly 71 years, they continued to faithfully and reverently live out their marriage vows, through sickness and health, good times and bad, completely devoted to each other and, still, very much in love.
Harold Lee Humphrey
Harold Lee Humphrey, age 86, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He died peacefully with family by his side. Harold was born October 29, 1936, in Anderson, Indiana, to Roscoe and Sina Louise (Gray) Humphrey. Harold worked for Foster Forbes Glass Company for 42 years until his...
Arvada Lee Trickle
Arvada Lee Trickle, 74, Laketon, Indiana, passed away on November 29, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. The daughter of Archie and Marietta (Thompson) Holle, Arvada was born in Warsaw, Indiana on May 26, 1948. After graduating from Manchester High School in 1966, Arvada married Kent Trickle...
Zachary Scott Craig
Zachary Scott Craig, age 32, of Van Buren, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Zachary was born on November 6, 1990, the son of Scott Craig and Shari (Plummer) Craig. After high school graduation, he studied English and Journalism at Ball State University and Ivy Tech, where he received his Associate’s Degree. He was an Optician at WalMart Vision Center in Marion.
Ina “Ruth” Mitchener
Ina “Ruth” Mitchener, 83, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 6:08 am on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Breeding, Kentucky, on Monday, January 23, 1939, to Rollin and Lonie (Garmon) Janes. Ruth was a...
Arlene Victoria Stuttle
Arlene Victoria Stuttle, 82, Marion, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 28, 2022, at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City. She was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Monday, March 4, 1940, to Arland and Bertha (Riddle) James McDaniel. On June 9, 1957, she married James Stuttle and he survives.
Joyce A. Goens
Joyce A. Goens, 87, Marion, passed away at 6:20 pm on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Aperion Care in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, November 16, 1935, to William “Bill” and Madge (Abernathy) Hudson. Joyce graduated from Marion High School and worked in Assembly...
Wabash County YMCA announces new Youth Development Coordinator
WABASH, IN – The Wabash County YMCA is excited to announce a new Youth Development. “Sarah was born and raised in Wabash and graduated from Wabash High School. She has a background in Early Childhood Education from IVY Tech and previously spent time as a teacher assistant for Area Five.
A holiday evening set for Honeywell House
WABASH, IN – Make plans now to spend the evening at the Honeywell House at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, where you may tour the festively-adorned home, learn about the art of decorating and enjoy the sounds of the season performed on the piano. The event is free to...
Lights at Paradise Announce Holiday Light Tour
WABASH, IN – Officials from the City of Wabash, in partnership with the Wabash County Museum, announce the details of the Lights at Paradise Holiday Light Tour to take place on Saturday, December 17, from 5PM – 8PM. The event is free and the public is invited to experience 3 stunning outdoor holiday light displays located throughout the city and kids’ activities.
Investigation leads to drug arrests
MARION, IN- On November 29, 2022, after an investigation was conducted by the JEAN Team Drug. Task Force, Marion Police Officers, Grant County Sheriff’s Department and JEAN Team Drug. Task Force Detectives served a search warrant at 1643 W. 3rd St. in Marion, IN. The property. owner, Jeff Hatfield,...
