Read full article on original website
Related
Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
Teen charged after threat to Craven County school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
Cooper increases reward in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper has increased the reward for information into the death of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, was stabbed to death on Aug. 29 in the first murder in the town in nearly a decade, officials said. Officers responded to a report of a possible […]
WNCT
Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force returns
The Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season and will continue through Dec. 31. Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force returns. The Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season and will continue through Dec. 31. Here’s how to avoid that...
Morehead City to receive affordable housing
MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that […]
Race of Champions to be held at Carteret County Speedway on Dec. 9-10
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Two big days of racing will close out the 2022 season at Carteret County Speedway.. The Solid Rock Carriers Late Model Stock Race of Champions on Dec. 10 will headline the final weekend of racing for 2022 at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. The 150-lap race features a full field of drivers […]
Comments / 0