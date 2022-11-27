ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11/27/22 Wooden Drive closure

By Screenshot
 4 days ago
Wooden Drive will close Monday for renovations that will add a new home for the Ross-Ade Brigade in the stadium and a tunnel for players from the Kozuch Football Performance Center to the stadium. Screenshot

