South Hutchinson man recognized as distinguished graduate
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Glenn Koster, Sr., a resident of South Hutchinson who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Western Governors University (WGU), has been named to the fully online, nonprofit university’s 2022 class of Distinguished Graduates. The award is given to WGU alumni who have...
EnvistaCares Challenge Highlights BrightHouse
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Envista Credit Union has announced that it will highlight BrightHouse Abuse Support Center through the EnvistaCares Challenge during the month of December. The EnvistaCares Challenge includes a challenge grant, media and marketing package, and an organizational storytelling video. Through the challenge grant, Envista will match every...
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Permanent County Health Officer and Medical Consultant approved Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners approved the appointment of Karen Hammersmith as the County's permanent health officer at its meeting on Tuesday, but not until they had an executive session for non-elected personnel to allow chair Daniel Friesen to express his opinion to the other commissioners privately prior to the vote.
Hutchinson City Council to Act on New City Manager Contract at Next Tuesday’s Meeting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A contract for a new city manager is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting. According to the meeting’s agenda packet released late Thursday afternoon, the agreement with Kendal Francis will be acted on during the meeting. Francis is currently the City...
Building You: SCHEELS bringing 500 new jobs to Wichita
A high volume of cattle is on the auction block as severe to exceptional drought conditions in much of Kansas have ranchers decreasing the size of their herds. The holiday light show is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers. Updated: 23 hours ago. With a drought persisting across Kansas, farmers...
Jessica Dawn Schmidt
Jessica Dawn Schmidt, 19, recently of Moundridge, Kansas, formerly of Fruitland, Idaho, passed away. Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born on August 6, 2003 in Mattoon, Illinois, the daughter of Justin. Lee and Lynette Joy (Becker) Schmidt. She attended Prairie Mennonite School in Illinois. Jessica was a member of...
Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
City Commission discusses additional bike sharrows
At Monday's Salina City Commission work session, commissioners discussed the possibility of allowing additional bike sharrows in city limits with James Teutsch , public works director for the City of Salina. The session provided commissioners with an in-depth look at biking trends in the city, education and outreach on current biking trails, and discussion on whether the community is in favor of allowing bike sharrows.
Jerry D East
Jerry Dean East passed away peacefully November 24, 2022, at home after a long battle with many health issues. He was born September 5, 1946, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Jean Adams and step-father Bob Adams and John East and step-mother Irene East. Jerry graduated from Hutchinson High...
Arleen R. (Wesseler) Branson
Arleen R. Branson, 96, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 22, 2022, at Country Living of Lyons. She was born April 20, 1926, on her parents’ farm south of Bushton, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Anna Schroeder Wesseler. Arleen had stated that she had a fun and interesting childhood growing up on the farm with her brother Orville. She was the last surviving member of the class of 1944 at Bushton High School. Arleen attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas and then Adela Hale Business Career School in Hutchinson, Kansas. She returned to Lyons to start her young adult life and worked in Lyons for the Rice County Ag Department and in the office of the local physician, Dr. Hill. Arleen met and married A.L. “Linc” Branson in Lyons in 1947 and over the next 30 years raised their family of four children and helped Linc manage and operate the family-owned trucking company, Branson Truck Line. When they sold the truck line in 1979, they spent the next fifteen years living in various parts of the United States, but never sold their home in Lyons, and returned to it to live out their retirement years. After the passing of her husband in 2004, Arleen lived in Lyons, Hutchinson, Great Bend, and Kansas City for the next ten years. She returned to Lyons once again for the third time in 2018 for the rest of her life. Arleen was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, Order of the Eastern Star, and former President of Rice County Food Bank. She enjoyed volunteering for the Lyons Chamber of Commerce. She is survived by her three children, Donald Branson and wife Carl Connor of Prairie Village, KS, Gaila Demel and husband Maurice of Ellinwood, KS, and Nancy Lester and husband Morgan of Melbourne, FL; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Arleen is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Pamela Branson and LaVonda Branson; sons-in-law, Daryle Nielsen and Conrad Odell; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Nielsen; brother, Orville Wesseler; and granddaughter, Debbie Nerich. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew officiating. Arleen requested that her body be donated to the University of Kansas School of Medicine for medical student education. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Lyons or Rice County Community Foundation in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Sedgwick County adds new ways to pay property taxes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Property taxes are due by Dec. 20 for Sedgwick County residents, and now there are new ways to make your payments. Starting today, residents can pay their property taxes by telephone by calling 833-303-6683. They can also be made in person at the Sedgwick County Tag Offices at 2525 W. Douglas […]
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Bradley Nelson “Brad” Wellman
Bradley Nelson “Brad” Wellman, 73, of Alden, Kansas, passed away November 19, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born November 8, 1949, in Sterling, Kansas, the son of Richard and Myrtle Belden Wellman. Brad was a lifelong Alden and Sterling resident. He graduated from Lyons High School, with the class of 1968, and later attended Fort Hays State University and Wichita State University majoring in Fine Arts. Brad was a farmer, rancher and partner at Wellman Ranch, LLC. He was also an independent brick and stone mason, having worked for Gardner Masonry in Hutchinson for many years. Brad was a prodigious potter, enjoyed playing his guitar, was an avid reader, and a wildflower enthusiast. He was a member of the Hole in the Wall Gang in Kaycee, Wyoming. On May 19, 1973, Brad was united in marriage with Nancy Steen at Triumph Church, rural Sterling, which is now the Mattson residence. They later divorced. Brad is survived by his two sons, Michael Wellman and wife Susan of Hutchinson, KS, and John Wellman and wife Carrie of Alden, KS; daughter-in-law, Karen Wellman of Holton, KS; brother, Greg Wellman of Sterling, KS; sister, Emily Wellman of Alden, KS; and seven grandchildren, Lee, Ella, Emily, Abigail, Nolan, Julie, and Sabrina. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jesse Wellman; brother, Alan Wellman; and cousins, Alice and Royce Mattson. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will be at the Sterling Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Sterling Public Library in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Passionate K-State couple from Wichita among wave of purple heading to Texas
A purple wave of Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcat fans will be rolling into the Lone Star State Friday to see their Wildcats play Texas Christian University (TCU) in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Gary Eugene Miller
Gary Eugene “Papa G” Miller, 66, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 20, 2022. He was born November 3, 1956, in Little River, Kansas, the son of Donald E. and Marilyn A. Brown Miller. Gary was a lifetime Little River resident. He graduated from Little River High School with the class of 1974 and attended Hutchinson Community College. Gary was a farmer, rancher, and owner and operator of Miller Heating and Plumbing, LLC. He was a member of the Little River Jaycee’s, Little River Lions Club, and a member of Quail Forever. Gary also volunteered for the Little River Fire Department. He loved horses, roping, riding his motorcycle, classic cars, and making people laugh. He was an avid Royals, Kansas University Jayhawks, and Chiefs fan. Gary enjoyed boating at the lake with family and friends, fishing, and hunting. Most of all, Gary enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. On September 28, 1985, Gary was united in marriage with Michelle Rome in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his two sons, Garrett Miller and Gavin Miller and fiancé Baylee Carey both of Lyons, KS; brother, Larry Miller and wife Kay of Albuquerque, NM; four grandchildren, Brynlee, Quintyn, Scarlet, and Steely Miller; mother and father-in-law, James and Geri Rome of Hutchinson, KS; two sisters-in-law, Marla Parsons and husband Troy of Hutchinson, KS, and Melinda DeSplinter and husband Rick of Andover, KS; brother-in-law, Mitchell Rome and wife Laura of Hutchinson, KS; nieces; nephews; countless friends; and extended family. Gary is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Little River, with Pastor Jeff Goetzinger and Pastor Anna Borders officiating. The service will be recorded for those who cannot attend and available on the funeral home’s website following the service. Burial will follow at the Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Little River Fire Department or Michelle Miller (for Papa G’s Grandchildren’s Education Fund) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Former Halstead Hospital up for auction
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
Grass fire under control east of Salina; cause revealed
A grass fire burned 300 acres east of Salina Thursday night.
Officer discipline, more police on street: New Wichita chief talks about changes
Wichita’s new police chief showed up for work early. There’s a lot of work to be done.
