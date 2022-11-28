ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adastraradio.com

EnvistaCares Challenge Highlights BrightHouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Envista Credit Union has announced that it will highlight BrightHouse Abuse Support Center through the EnvistaCares Challenge during the month of December. The EnvistaCares Challenge includes a challenge grant, media and marketing package, and an organizational storytelling video. Through the challenge grant, Envista will match every...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Jerry D East

Jerry Dean East passed away peacefully November 24, 2022, at home after a long battle with many health issues. He was born September 5, 1946, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Jean Adams and step-father Bob Adams and John East and step-mother Irene East. Jerry graduated from Hutchinson High...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Esther Jane Doerksen

Esther J. Doerksen, 86, died November 26, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born 10 April 1936, in rural Burrton, Reno County, KS, to George W.C. and Mary Jane (Fryar) Westfahl. She attended VanSickle Grade School in Valley Township and graduated from Haven High School in 1954. A...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
adastraradio.com

Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum Christmas Event on December 10

LINDSBORG, Kan. – Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum is inviting the community to its annual holiday tradition of Heritage Christmas on Saturday, December 10. The holiday celebration will run 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Along lamp-lit pathways, the evening will feature holiday music, kids’ crafts and cookie...
LINDSBORG, KS
adastraradio.com

Tim Regier

Timothy Dale Regier, 72, died November 21, 2022, at his home. He was born October 2, 1950, in Newton, to Chester and Emma Regier. Tim graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1968, and from Kansas University with a BA of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1975. During his career he worked as a design engineer. Tim previously belonged to the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corp. He was also a past member of the Hutchinson Kennel Club.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Helen Irene Hanavan

Helen Irene Hanavan, 98, passed away November 29, 2022, at Healthcare Resort of Leawood, KS. She was born August 12, 1924, in Sharon Springs, KS, to Charley W. Newland and Georgia Lee (Finey) Newland. Helen was a graduate of Sharon Springs High School, Sharon Springs, KS. She enjoyed sewing, playing...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Nelda C. Braden

Nelda C. Braden, 74, passed away at her home in Hutchinson, KS on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born April 8, 1948 in Wakefield, KS, the daughter of Floyd R. and Francis Elizabeth (True) Braden. Nelda worked as a nurse for Irwin Army Community Hospital in Fort Riley, KS...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Jessica Dawn Schmidt

Jessica Dawn Schmidt, 19, recently of Moundridge, Kansas, formerly of Fruitland, Idaho, passed away. Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born on August 6, 2003 in Mattoon, Illinois, the daughter of Justin. Lee and Lynette Joy (Becker) Schmidt. She attended Prairie Mennonite School in Illinois. Jessica was a member of...
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
adastraradio.com

Patricia L. Sands

Patricia L. Sands, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully November 22, 2022, at Hospice House of Reno County after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born September 24, 1937, in Burdett, the daughter of Everett and Opal (Epley) Ruby. A longtime resident of Hutchinson, Pattie graduated from Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy