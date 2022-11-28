Read full article on original website
Grass fire under control east of Salina; cause revealed
A grass fire burned 300 acres east of Salina Thursday night.
EnvistaCares Challenge Highlights BrightHouse
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Envista Credit Union has announced that it will highlight BrightHouse Abuse Support Center through the EnvistaCares Challenge during the month of December. The EnvistaCares Challenge includes a challenge grant, media and marketing package, and an organizational storytelling video. Through the challenge grant, Envista will match every...
Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who selflessly gave the gift of life will be honored at the Rose Bowl Parade set for Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. With more than 100,000 Americans on the waiting list for a vital organ, Zach Mendoza, in death, helped to save the life of a man he never met.
Jerry D East
Jerry Dean East passed away peacefully November 24, 2022, at home after a long battle with many health issues. He was born September 5, 1946, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Jean Adams and step-father Bob Adams and John East and step-mother Irene East. Jerry graduated from Hutchinson High...
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Esther Jane Doerksen
Esther J. Doerksen, 86, died November 26, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born 10 April 1936, in rural Burrton, Reno County, KS, to George W.C. and Mary Jane (Fryar) Westfahl. She attended VanSickle Grade School in Valley Township and graduated from Haven High School in 1954. A...
Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
Sumner County family picking up pieces after losing dream home to fire
CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sumner County family continues to pick up the pieces after losing their home to a Nov. 13 fire. In doing so, they have help from their community, but have a long road ahead. Two weeks ago, the Mock family in Conway Springs escaped a...
Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum Christmas Event on December 10
LINDSBORG, Kan. – Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum is inviting the community to its annual holiday tradition of Heritage Christmas on Saturday, December 10. The holiday celebration will run 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Along lamp-lit pathways, the evening will feature holiday music, kids’ crafts and cookie...
Officer discipline, more police on street: New Wichita chief talks about changes
Wichita’s new police chief showed up for work early. There’s a lot of work to be done.
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Who is mostly likely to get a traffic ticket in Wichita, plus when & where they’re caught
Here’s a look at what the most recent full year of traffic ticket data shows.
Tim Regier
Timothy Dale Regier, 72, died November 21, 2022, at his home. He was born October 2, 1950, in Newton, to Chester and Emma Regier. Tim graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1968, and from Kansas University with a BA of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1975. During his career he worked as a design engineer. Tim previously belonged to the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corp. He was also a past member of the Hutchinson Kennel Club.
Helen Irene Hanavan
Helen Irene Hanavan, 98, passed away November 29, 2022, at Healthcare Resort of Leawood, KS. She was born August 12, 1924, in Sharon Springs, KS, to Charley W. Newland and Georgia Lee (Finey) Newland. Helen was a graduate of Sharon Springs High School, Sharon Springs, KS. She enjoyed sewing, playing...
Nelda C. Braden
Nelda C. Braden, 74, passed away at her home in Hutchinson, KS on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born April 8, 1948 in Wakefield, KS, the daughter of Floyd R. and Francis Elizabeth (True) Braden. Nelda worked as a nurse for Irwin Army Community Hospital in Fort Riley, KS...
More detours at Wichita’s North Junction project
Another weekend detour is planned at Wichita's North Junction pro
Baby chimpanzee reunited with its mom getting cuter every day
The baby chimpanzee that pulled on heartstrings across the world as he was reunited with his mother is getting cuter every day.
Jessica Dawn Schmidt
Jessica Dawn Schmidt, 19, recently of Moundridge, Kansas, formerly of Fruitland, Idaho, passed away. Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born on August 6, 2003 in Mattoon, Illinois, the daughter of Justin. Lee and Lynette Joy (Becker) Schmidt. She attended Prairie Mennonite School in Illinois. Jessica was a member of...
Patricia L. Sands
Patricia L. Sands, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully November 22, 2022, at Hospice House of Reno County after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born September 24, 1937, in Burdett, the daughter of Everett and Opal (Epley) Ruby. A longtime resident of Hutchinson, Pattie graduated from Hutchinson...
