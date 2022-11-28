Timothy Dale Regier, 72, died November 21, 2022, at his home. He was born October 2, 1950, in Newton, to Chester and Emma Regier. Tim graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1968, and from Kansas University with a BA of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1975. During his career he worked as a design engineer. Tim previously belonged to the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corp. He was also a past member of the Hutchinson Kennel Club.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO