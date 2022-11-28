Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 14
A historic weekend for New Jersey football is finally here, and three local programs are excited to be taking part and possibly entering the record books as one of the first public school state champions. Woodbury in Group 1, Delsea in Group 3 and Millville in Group 4 are all...
Where to Watch Team USA in the World Cup in South Jersey!
If you are a fan of watching live sports in the morning, you are loving the World Cup in 2022!. With The 2022 FIFA World Cup being played in Qatar, it is giving many South Jersey sports fans the opportunity to do some day drinking this Saturday with team USA playing the Netherlands at 10 am.
Field Hockey: Final group and conference rankings for 2022
Florence at Northern Burlington Field Hockey — FINAL CONFERENCE RANKINGS, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Watch Your Favorite Eagles Players Record Christmas Album
If there's fun happening involving any of the Philadelphia Eagles players, you know Jason Kelce has to be involved!. Kelce is one of the organizers/singing stars of a special effort to raise money for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center in Philadephia. Over the summer, Kelce and fellow Eagles Lane Johnson...
Moore wants nothing less than to end career with Woodbury’s first football state title
When Derron Moore puts on his uniform Saturday, it will be for the final time as a high school football player. It will be for the father whose always motivated him, the grandmother who passed away a year to the day of this last game.
South Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Millville High School band director Rob DeSantis knew he was armed with some amazing, experienced musicians heading into the 2022 season. So, just a year after earning the title of Tournament of Bands Region 1 Group 4A Champions, DeSantis decided to up the ante.
mainlinetoday.com
Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc
On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
shorelocalnews.com
South Jersey losing another pizzeriaas Linwood Exchange closes
South Jersey should be in mourning. Bakeria 1010, arguably the best pizzeria in South Jersey, will close its doors by the end of the year as its owner Mike Fitzick will take his mind-blowing pizza skills and head to Philadelphia, where he will take over – and rename – Spuntino, a highly regarded pizzeria in the Northern Liberties section of the city currently owned by fourth-generation pizzeria owner Salvatore Carollo.
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Enters All-Time Jeopardy! Win List
Ocean City's Jeopardy! phenom Cris Pannulo fought back from second place in the Jeopardy round to win his 16th consecutive game Monday night. After winning another $39,800, for a 16-night total of $566,344, Cris etched his name in the Jeopardy! record book, climbing into the top ten all-time money winners list at number ten.
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey For 2022
During this past Spring and Sumner, we went in search of the best hot dogs in Atlantic County, New Jersey. It was a really fun project. After much deliberation, we found 10. Our list was compiled by friends, family, fellow foodies and listeners and readers. We have included:. Hot Dogs.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes
Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
Two wounded by gunfire in Atlantic City
Two men were shot in Atlantic City on Wednesday. Police responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m. Evidence of gunfire was found in the areas of Hummock and Hobart avenues and in the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
PhillyBite
Best Places to Eat in Collingswood NJ
is located in Camden County and is approximately Five miles east of Center City Philadelphia. Its main thoroughfare, Haddon Avenue, is lined with local shops. Some of the shops here are Philadelphia extensions. Listed below are our "Top 10 Best of Collingswood, NJ" Best Restaurants in Collingswood. Eating in...
phillyvoice.com
CBS3 adds new chief meteorologist, moves Kate Bilo to daytime broadcast
CBS3's Eyewitness News will have a new chief meteorologist with the station hiring Bill Kelly, a Bucks County native to take over late afternoon and evening weather reports starting in January. Kate Bilo, the station's current chief meteorologist, will move to earlier newscasts in the new year and will focus on the the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel.
Watch Brigantine, NJ, Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
It was a good day on the water for Captain Chris. The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip, he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that. Check out the amazing video:. Looks like fun,...
