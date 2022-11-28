ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 14

A historic weekend for New Jersey football is finally here, and three local programs are excited to be taking part and possibly entering the record books as one of the first public school state champions. Woodbury in Group 1, Delsea in Group 3 and Millville in Group 4 are all...
WOODBURY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Watch Your Favorite Eagles Players Record Christmas Album

If there's fun happening involving any of the Philadelphia Eagles players, you know Jason Kelce has to be involved!. Kelce is one of the organizers/singing stars of a special effort to raise money for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center in Philadephia. Over the summer, Kelce and fellow Eagles Lane Johnson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc

On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

South Jersey losing another pizzeriaas Linwood Exchange closes

South Jersey should be in mourning. Bakeria 1010, arguably the best pizzeria in South Jersey, will close its doors by the end of the year as its owner Mike Fitzick will take his mind-blowing pizza skills and head to Philadelphia, where he will take over – and rename – Spuntino, a highly regarded pizzeria in the Northern Liberties section of the city currently owned by fourth-generation pizzeria owner Salvatore Carollo.
LINWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes

Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Two wounded by gunfire in Atlantic City

Two men were shot in Atlantic City on Wednesday. Police responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m. Evidence of gunfire was found in the areas of Hummock and Hobart avenues and in the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Places to Eat in Collingswood NJ

is located in Camden County and is approximately Five miles east of Center City Philadelphia. Its main thoroughfare, Haddon Avenue, is lined with local shops. Some of the shops here are Philadelphia extensions. Listed below are our "Top 10 Best of Collingswood, NJ" Best Restaurants in Collingswood. Eating in...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

CBS3 adds new chief meteorologist, moves Kate Bilo to daytime broadcast

CBS3's Eyewitness News will have a new chief meteorologist with the station hiring Bill Kelly, a Bucks County native to take over late afternoon and evening weather reports starting in January. Kate Bilo, the station's current chief meteorologist, will move to earlier newscasts in the new year and will focus on the the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

