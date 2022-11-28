Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Demons in America
David Cleveland may be the most interesting as well as the most unfashionable novelist working in the United States. His latest, Gods of Deception, is a sympathetic investigation of an elite WASP family whose intellectual and political interests are firmly grounded in the world of what was once called high culture. His sentences are intricately fashioned, alternating finely observed descriptions of complex works of art with portrayals of natural landscapes that reflect his deep familiarity with the geology, botany, and geography of the Hudson River Valley. When his elite and privileged characters make small talk, they make a lot of it. They discuss subjects such as astrophysics, Freudian psychology, Marxism, and art history with real expertise and depth. Radiating Proustian intricacy, Jamesian subtlety, a Whartonesque focus on upper-class mores, and Auchinclossian attention to the finer points of the professional life of the successful WASP, Gods of Deception commits every conceivable offense against the literary fashions of our time.
'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated better abroad
Though more than one million Black Americans contributed to the war effort, historian Matthew Delmont says a military uniform offered no protection from racism.
Collider
From 'The Imitation Game' to 'Lincoln': 10 Iconic War Movies That Focus on Civilians and Leaders
There is certainly no shortage of war movies in Hollywood. There are some pretty famous ones like Black Hawk Down (2001), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and the recently-released Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front (2022). Most of these movies are either true stories mixed with the usual Hollywood...
NPR
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022
This is FRESH AIR. Poets, patriots, immigrants and robber barons are among the varied subjects of the books on Maureen Corrigan's 10 best list of 2022. Here's Maureen. MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: Some years, my best books list falls into a pattern, like a year that's dominated by dystopian fiction or standout memoirs. But as perhaps befits this hectic year, the best books I read in 2022 sprawl all over the place in subject and form. Let's start with nonfiction. Ada Calhoun's "Also A Poet" is a moving account of her attempt to connect with her elusive father, art critic Peter Schjeldahl, by trying to complete his abandoned biography of the beloved New York poet Frank O'Hara. Calhoun recalls how, one day, in the basement of the East Village apartment house where her parents lived for decades, she stumbled upon a treasure trove of cassette tapes from the 1970s - interviews that her father conducted with O'Hara's painter friends and fellow poets. Ultimately, the book Calhoun writes isn't an O'Hara biography either. It's a genre-defying memoir and work of criticism, as well as a love letter to O'Hara's poetry and to the city that inspired it.
Where Are All the Nuclear Bunkers?
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union invested heavily in public defense infrastructure, but the United States did not.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
U.S. soldiers didn’t fight and die for this
My father and I never had this conversation. Me: “Daddy, why did you fight in World War II?”. Him: “Because they sent me over there.” Or, “Because everyone else my age and gender was in it, too.” Or, “To save our country from the evil Axis powers.” Or even, “Bad timing. I was in ROTC at LSU in the late 1930s.”
Secrets That Were Declassified by the CIA
Technology in today’s world is a double-edged sword. It has often resulted in even the best-kept secrets being leaked. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been on the mission to declassify some matters to prevent unauthorized exposure of secrets that may cause harm to the country.
Collider
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
The Oldest Living Person in America Just Turned 115
The oldest living person in the US just turned 115. Born a whopping 21 years before the debut of sliced bread, Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidencies, the turn of the millennium and the rise and fall of broadcast TV. She’s even held on long enough to watch the downfall of Twitter. She celebrated her momentous birthday at Shady Oaks Care Center in Iowa Nov. 7, surrounded by her three children. “I don't know how you put it into words,” her 90-year-old daughter, Joan Schaffer, said. “It’s marvelous that we still have her.” Hendricks is the fourth oldest living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, the oldest being French nun Lucile Randon, who’s 118.Read it at CNN
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
In Paris, Thomas Jefferson Revealed His Real Beliefs About Slavery
Thomas Jefferson met with leading Enlightenment thinkers and translated their books but he couldn't ultimately embrace their views on slavery
Today in History: Rosa Parks arrested, Ukraine chooses independence
On Dec. 1, 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.
NPR
Journalist Maria Ressa explains 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator'
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Maria Ressa, is an international journalist who's widely celebrated around the world. She was Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2018 and last year won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. But in her home country, the Philippines, Ressa faces multiple criminal charges and regulatory actions, which could shut down Rappler, the online news organization she heads, and land her in jail for decades. Rappler drew the anger of President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his violent campaign against alleged drug users, because the news site did stories about corruption and cronyism and exposed a web of online disinformation networks with ties to Duterte.
Author reminds Americans that Samuel Adams was a revolutionary before he was a beer
Adams' historical importance is often overlooked because he didn't keep copies of his own letters. Stacy Schiff's superb new biography explores his crucial role in inciting the American Revolution.
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Unrelentingly Brutal Slave Epic Is a B Movie with Delusions of Grandeur
, Antoine Fuqua’s thoroughly Oscar-pilled “Emancipation” is the kind of immaculate misfire that could only happen because Hollywood is spinning off its axis. Because the American film industry has sacrificed medium-budget programmers at the altar of monolithic franchise blockbusters, original stories can only expect to be told if they feed into the awards machine and/or manufacture a sense of cultural significance. That’s how you wind up with the director of “Olympus Has Fallen” making a stiff-jawed slavery epic that desperately wants to be something a lot smaller — and a little less important. That was never an option. By virtue of...
NPR
Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness'
Filipina actor Dolly De Leon got one of her biggest ever parts in the widely acclaimed movie "Triangle of Sadness." She plays Abigail, a cleaning lady on a luxury cruise who takes orders from Paula, the head of crew. When a shipwreck occurs, Abigail's status dramatically changes as she rises to captain. The 53-year-old De Leon isn't widely known outside of the Philippines, and she told me she never expected to be cast in this leading role.
NPR
The creator of 'Bluey' writes for both kids and grown-ups
UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Singing) Bluey. SUMMERS: In case you are unfamiliar, she is a 6-year-old blue heeler puppy living in Australia with her little sister Bingo, mom Chilli and dad Bandit, who loves to play. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "BLUEY") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Bluey) Hey, Daddy Robot. DAVID MCCORMACK: (As Bandit)...
NPR
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with far-right extremism expert Sam Jackson about the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
NPR
Catskills comedian Freddie Roman died Saturday at age 85
Catskills comedian Freddie Roman, former dean of The Friars Club, died Saturday at age 85. The comedy world is mourning the loss of Freddie Roman, who died last week at the age of 85. A comic's comic, Roman was the longtime dean of the Friars Club, the New York comedy institution famous for its roasts. As Roman told WHYY's Fresh Air, he joined the Friars Club in 1969.
