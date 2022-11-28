It’s the holidays, a time to be joyous and happy but it is with sadness that I tell you that our dear friend Margo Miller passed-away on November 6th. Margo was very much an icon in the Santa Clarita Valley, most people I know who are around my age will know her as the local fashionista and an influencer way before that was even a thing! Over the last several weeks, I have been working with her son, Steve de Seve who wrote a wonderful memorial piece for his mom, you will find it on the opposite page to these notes. In her life, Margo was a private person but as Steve writes, she was also a great business lady who took so much pride in everything she did. Her sense of fashion and style was pure perfection and to this day, most of her clients still own her timeless pieces, and they seem to show up at different events around town, twelve years after she closed her store. Both Moe and I have some wonderful memories of Margo that we will cherish. We at the magazine send our sincere condolences to Margo’s family and friends and we wish Margo a happy heavenly birthday on December 3rd.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO