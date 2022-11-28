FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Note From the Publishers – December 2022
It’s the holidays, a time to be joyous and happy but it is with sadness that I tell you that our dear friend Margo Miller passed-away on November 6th. Margo was very much an icon in the Santa Clarita Valley, most people I know who are around my age will know her as the local fashionista and an influencer way before that was even a thing! Over the last several weeks, I have been working with her son, Steve de Seve who wrote a wonderful memorial piece for his mom, you will find it on the opposite page to these notes. In her life, Margo was a private person but as Steve writes, she was also a great business lady who took so much pride in everything she did. Her sense of fashion and style was pure perfection and to this day, most of her clients still own her timeless pieces, and they seem to show up at different events around town, twelve years after she closed her store. Both Moe and I have some wonderful memories of Margo that we will cherish. We at the magazine send our sincere condolences to Margo’s family and friends and we wish Margo a happy heavenly birthday on December 3rd.
The Junkluggers Helping You Make Room for the Holidays
The Junkluggers is an industry-disrupting, eco-friendly alternative to conventional junk removal, providing sustainable disposal services for homes and businesses in the Greater Santa Clarita Valley area. As the leader in sustainable junk removal, we are on a mission to minimize our impact on landfills. We do this through our focus...
Growing Together
Would you believe it’s been five years since I started writing for Santa Clarita Magazine? Writing a monthly article taught me a lot about having a commitment, being consistent and meeting deadlines. As if the day-to-day challenges weren’t enough, the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic came to shake things up. We sure shared a journey together.
Gilchrist Farm Holiday at the Farm
Join us December 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th and 17th & 18th (the first three weekends in December) from 9-4 Saturday and Sunday! Santa available 10AM-3PM!. Private Pancake Breakfast with Santa is on December 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th. 8AM-10AM- very limited space available, reservations recommended.
Monthly Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin – Happy Holidays
The weather is cooler, holiday lights are shining and the New Year is just around the corner. This is a special time of year to reconnect with family and friends, and there are many opportunities for holiday celebrations right here in Santa Clarita. Nothing gets you in the winter spirit...
Congratulations to Kimberly Carden
Join us in congratulating Kimberly Carden on being a 2022 JCI 40 Under Forty honoree. As a 10-year resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, Kimberly is an example to us all of a positive role model, a nurturing friend, and mentor. Her contributions not only enrich her own family, but also her local community and those she touches through her work as a structural engineer.
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 21720 Canyon Heights Circle in Santa Clarita
Welcome to the desirable community of Estrella Vista! This stunning pool home with SOLAR, features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with 2,557SF of living space! Upon entering, you will instantly notice the grand entryway with soaring ceilings, stunning wood flooring that flows throughout the main level. The formal living room and formal dining area offer plenty of space for entertaining. Adjacent to the dining room is the Entertainers kitchen that features plenty of cabinetry for storage, Quartz countertops, stone tile backsplash, a peninsula with with farmhouse style sink, breakfast bar for added dining space, a separate breakfast nook, gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances! The family room features a picturesque fireplace with a stacked stone accent wall. Conveniently located downstairs is a 3/4 bathroom with updated vanity and the laundry room with cabinets and a utility sink. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage. Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks, and the primary suite. The spacious primary bedroom features gleaming wood flooring and a decorative statement wall! The primary en-suite has decorative tile flooring, a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual Copper sinks and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy your resort-style backyard while relaxing in your private Salt-Water pool and spa or beneath your extended covered patio with lights for dining al-fresco. There is also a misting system to keep cool on those hot summer days. No HOA or MELLO Roos! Conveniently located near Pacific Crest park, Award-winning schools, shopping and restaurants. This is really the dream home you have been waiting for! Don’t miss out!
Neighbarista – Holiday Dining Made Easy
Neighbarista is a comfortable breakfast and brunch spot known for their homemade dishes, unique jam flavors, and much more that set them apart from others in Santa Clarita. Located in the heart of Newhall, Neighbarista caters to every taste, and they pride themselves on their elevated breakfast offerings and excellent attention to detail and customer service. This winter, enjoy that hot cup of coffee alongside their Horchata French Toast or Churro Waffle, which, yes, taste just as good as they sound! They can be reached daily at 661-288-2217.
Board and Staff Update Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is pleased to announce the following board member update. https://www.familypromisescv.org/board-of-directors/. Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s Vice President. Jason is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV community can work together to empower all families by giving them a hand up, not a handout. He previously served on the board of Single Mothers Outreach. His family has lived in Santa Clarita since 2005.
Egg Plantation – Holiday Dining Made Easy
Nothing satisfies quite like an early morning omelet, or 100 of them! That’s what you can look forward to at Egg Plantation, one of Santa Clarita’s premiere breakfast and brunch destinations. You can count on them for the coziest of dishes amongst the hospitality and friendly staff that Egg Plantation is known for. They’re also open for early lunch hours, where you can stop by for a soup and sandwich to battle the cold weather. You can place an order or reservation today by calling 661-255-8222.
Unique Clock Donated to SCV Historical Society
A day of volunteering led to a unique donation recently, when Bob Haddock saw the stonemason tools and chest belonging to Acton rancher George Blum at the SCV Historical Society. His grandfather had homesteaded near the Blum Ranch in Acton and Bob knew there was an item in his garage that needed a new home. The next time he came to volunteer, he came bearing the gift of the antique clock from the Soledad School for the growing museum’s collection.
10th Annual “Bowling for Kids” Benefiting Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles
On December 11th, 2022 we will be hosting our 10th annual “Bowling for Kids fundraising and awareness event for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles starting at 12:30 pm to 4:00pm. Our event features bowling, lunch, shoe rental and a silent auction. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a non-profit...
SCV Water Announces New Director of Water Resources Ali Elhassan
SCV Water is excited to welcome Ali Elhassan, Ph.D., P.E., as the new Director of Water Resources, beginning November 7. In his role, he will oversee the Agency’s water resources management and planning to ensure adequate water is available to meet the current and future needs of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Congratulations to Dr. Tiffany Tatevossian
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival – December 8th to 11th, 2022
A year after its debut, the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley for the second time. With about 1300 people in attendance, 175 films shown on site, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows, the last festival was a huge success and was phenomenal. The five-star reviews on FilmFreeway and social media are testaments to the festival’s success.
Circle of Hope’s 18th Annual Tea A Walk Through the Secret Garden
The Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness to Breast Cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting cancer. This event, this year was held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Canyon Country Community Center. The 18th Annual Tea had guest speakers, live music, a raffle and silent auction with many exciting items for guests to bid on. For more information go to www.circleofhopeinc.org.
Le Chene French Cuisine – Holiday Dining Made Easy
Celebrate Christmas Eve amongst loved ones at Le Chene French Cuisine, Santa Clarita’s premiere destination for authentic French fare. This year, they’ll be offering a special holiday menu that features classics off their year-round menu as well as new spins on old favorites. Dinner and festivities will start at 5:30 p.m., and as with every holiday and special event, the staff are ready to make your Christmas Eve memorable! Dig into the French fun by making a reservation online, or by calling in today: 661-251-4315.
The Elves of JCI Santa Clarita Are Hard At Work For The Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita’s (JCI Santa Clarita) annual Santa’s Helpers event is in full swing and needs additional support from the community. Santa’s Helper’s co-chairs, Aimee Fishwick, Katie Collins and Nicole Fauth, share how you can join JCI Santa Clarita in supporting Santa’s Helpers.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Opens Primary Care Practice
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital opened a new Primary Care Practice at the beginning of August giving Santa Clarita Valley residents convenient access to primary care services on the hospital campus. Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care opened in a temporary location in suite 220 of the Henry Mayo Outpatient Surgery Building....
SOAR’s 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K set for Valencia Town Center
Bring the whole family Sunday February 26th as UCLA Health, the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia!. 2023 marks the 13th installment of this fun, family themed run /walk event, offering a USATF certified chip timed...
