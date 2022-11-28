ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckersasc.com

4 gastroenterology ASCs built or proposed in 2022

Here are four gastroenterology and endoscopy-focused ASCs that were built or proposed in 2022 that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 24:. 1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla. 2. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
beckersasc.com

Real estate joint venture acquires 8 ASCs

A joint venture between AEW Capital Management and Flagship Healthcare Trust has acquired eight ASCs across seven states, the company said in a Nov. 30 news release shared with Becker's. The acquisition includes 145,561 square feet of ASC space in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida. Seventy-five percent...
TENNESSEE STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind

Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
actionnews5.com

Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients. The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Woman charged with stealing from Green Hills department …. Woman charged with stealing from Green Hills department store. Safe Surrender begins in Nashville. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials

The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
TENNESSEE STATE
beckersasc.com

Private equity firm acquires Pennsylvania medical office building

Private equity firm Thomas Park Investments has acquired a medical office building in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Pa., WFMZ reported Dec. 1. Thomas Park Investments acquired the 15,000-square-foot property from MidLantic Urology in a sale-leaseback deal. The property was fully occupied at the time of the transaction. Thomas Park Investments focuses...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
beckersasc.com

Physician's license suspended in 2 states after allegedly using drugs on duty

The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of emergency room physician Maman Ali, MD, who allegedly was under the influence of narcotics while treating patients, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 30. In February, Dr. Ali was treating patients at the emergency room at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional...
CARROLL, IA
WREG

Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a year after Tennessee’s permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lamar (D-Memphis) says the current law is making both areas more dangerous. “Right now, if you look at the data from many of our cities […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
JACKSON, MS
Lexington Progress

Tennessee 22A Reopened, but Without Signing

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that Tennessee 22A was reopened just before the Thanksgiving Holiday, however the lack of signing has left some motorist confused. TDOT reported they opened that section of highway, November 22, 2022, however officials with the City of Lexington did not know about the road...
LEXINGTON, TN

