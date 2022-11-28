Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
4 gastroenterology ASCs built or proposed in 2022
Here are four gastroenterology and endoscopy-focused ASCs that were built or proposed in 2022 that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 24:. 1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla. 2. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building...
beckersasc.com
Real estate joint venture acquires 8 ASCs
A joint venture between AEW Capital Management and Flagship Healthcare Trust has acquired eight ASCs across seven states, the company said in a Nov. 30 news release shared with Becker's. The acquisition includes 145,561 square feet of ASC space in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida. Seventy-five percent...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
actionnews5.com
Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients. The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days...
WKRN
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Woman charged with stealing from Green Hills department …. Woman charged with stealing from Green Hills department store. Safe Surrender begins in Nashville. Man...
Tennessee Tribune
State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials
The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.
WBIR
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 | 'Tripledemic' driving a national wave of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three different viruses are driving a national trend of sickness — RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Some experts are calling it a "tripledemic," and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said around 78% of hospital beds across the nation are being used. In...
beckersasc.com
Private equity firm acquires Pennsylvania medical office building
Private equity firm Thomas Park Investments has acquired a medical office building in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Pa., WFMZ reported Dec. 1. Thomas Park Investments acquired the 15,000-square-foot property from MidLantic Urology in a sale-leaseback deal. The property was fully occupied at the time of the transaction. Thomas Park Investments focuses...
beckersasc.com
Physician's license suspended in 2 states after allegedly using drugs on duty
The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of emergency room physician Maman Ali, MD, who allegedly was under the influence of narcotics while treating patients, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 30. In February, Dr. Ali was treating patients at the emergency room at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional...
"Horrific" conditions has lawmakers calling for action in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent death of a homeless toddler in Tennessee has lawmakers asking for quick action from Gov. Bill Lee. It’s directed at the Department of Children’s Services. One lawmaker ABC24 spoke with described the current conditions as horrific, and says the department has been...
Tennessee Attorney General urges quicker federal action on robocalls
The Tennessee attorney general is making moves to fight back against illegal robocalls. AG Herbert Slatery is urging the Federal Communications Commission to fight against robocalls by moving up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology.
Tennessee Gives Families Extra $500 TANF EBT Benefits For Holiday Expenses
To lighten the burden endured by low-income households, Tennessee will be helping out approximately 24,000 children and their families with a little extra support this holiday season. SNAP Benefits:...
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a year after Tennessee’s permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lamar (D-Memphis) says the current law is making both areas more dangerous. “Right now, if you look at the data from many of our cities […]
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
Lexington Progress
Tennessee 22A Reopened, but Without Signing
The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that Tennessee 22A was reopened just before the Thanksgiving Holiday, however the lack of signing has left some motorist confused. TDOT reported they opened that section of highway, November 22, 2022, however officials with the City of Lexington did not know about the road...
Tennessee chapter pushes for ‘Honoring the Fallen’ license plates
Spouses of fallen officers are hoping to keep their loved one’s memory alive here in Tennessee.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
