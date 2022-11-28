ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
The News-Gazette

Mary Abbott Waldeck, 87, of Roanoke died Nov. 27

Mary Abbott Waldeck, 87, of Roanoke and formerly of Lexington , passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. , to the late Buie and Frances Abbott. in 1953 and continued on to receive a degree in cosmetology. She was an active member of. Trinity. United. Methodist. Church. for about 40...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy