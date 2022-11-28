Read full article on original website
The News-Gazette

Thomas Larry Thompson Sr., 78, of Natural Bridge Station died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home. , a son of Homer and Thelma Perkins Thompson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Thompson; sisters Carol Thompson Faulkner and Mary Jane Thompson; and first wife Reedy Clark Thompson.
Mary Abbott Waldeck, 87, of Roanoke died Nov. 27
Mary Abbott Waldeck, 87, of Roanoke and formerly of Lexington , passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. , to the late Buie and Frances Abbott. in 1953 and continued on to receive a degree in cosmetology. She was an active member of. Trinity. United. Methodist. Church. for about 40...
