Emergency crews respond to 2 overdose calls in San Diego
Emergency crews responded to two overdoses that were reported about 15 minutes apart in two different parts of the city of San Diego early Friday morning.
La Mesa company and its owners pleads guilty to selling fake COVID cleaner
A La Mesa sanitation company and its owners pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of selling a product with false claims that it could eradicate viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19.
Second US Bank robbed within two days in San Diego
An investigation is underway after two U.S. Bank branches were robbed at gunpoint in the San Diego area within the last two days.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
Close Call Between Two Navy Ships on San Diego Bay
Earthquake Felt in Parts of San Diego County
Two Poway men sentenced to prison for firefighter's fatal fentanyl overdose
Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose.
beckersasc.com
UC San Diego researchers developing ingestible sensor for gut health research
A research team at the University of California San Diego has created a self-powered sensor to monitor metabolites in the small intestine. The sensor is battery free, glucose powered, pill shaped and ingestible, allowing researchers to monitor the metabolites in real time and in a more comfortable way for patients, according to a Dec. 1 news release. It is also said to make glucose monitoring easier.
NBC San Diego
Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?
Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
WATCH: 2 Navy Warships Nearly Collide In San Diego Bay
The near miss incident is now being investigated by the Navy.
NBC San Diego
Passing Showers in San Diego County Mark First Day of December
Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting Thursday afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes just east of San Diego County
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Thursday morning near Ocotillo, CA, with reports of shaking being felt in San Diego County, according to the United States Geological Survey.
KPBS
Rain in the forecast for San Diego County
Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
Unruly Logan Heights duplex plagued by horror, crime to be vacated and rehabilitated
SAN DIEGO — A Logan Heights duplex that city officials said has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday. A court-appointed receiver will take control of the residence at 3006-3008 Greely Ave., where police have responded...
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Green waste bins are being prepared to be rolled out to homes across the city of San Diego as the Department of Environmental services starts up their green waste program.
Amazon semi-truck with 8,000 lbs of packages onboard goes ablaze in Escondido area
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters worked for hours in North San Diego County Friday night to extinguish flames from an Amazon semi-truck carrying thousands of packages. California Highway Patrol first received reports of a truck ablaze around 7:22 p.m. in northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road, according to CHP reports.
When San Diego Will Start Charging Everyone for Trash
San Diegans agreed this election cycle that the city should be able to charge everyone for trash collection. While the city could impose it as soon as a 12-month cost of service study is complete, it’ll likely take a lot longer. Recall that until Measure B passed this month,...
eastcountymagazine.org
WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY
Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
