SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to a convention of Democratic governors in New Orleans on the heels of her reelection victory, with additional engagements in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday in a statement the start of a four-day tour that includes the keynote speech at a public health policy convention in Philadelphia. The convention touches on themes of opportunity for youths, strategies for reducing gun violence and more. Lujan Grisham plans to highlight her administration’s efforts to combat poverty, hunger and other societal problems that influence public health. Lujan Grisham served as chairwoman in 2021 of the Democratic Governors Association that focuses on getting Democrats elected across the country.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO