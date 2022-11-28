ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Cannabis Use Is On the Rise Among Pregnant People. What Are the Risks?

New research shows pregnant people in the U.S. living in areas where cannabis is legal should be screened for the health of the parent and baby. Pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD is allowed. Potential risk...
Healthline

How Science Has Changed What It Means to Have HIV

In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made its. of HIV-related illness in the United States. HIV is a virus that suppresses a person’s immune system, which leaves them vulnerable to potentially life threatening infections and other diseases. Since then, more than 700,000 people in the...
The Independent

Mother shares warning about drinking wine during pregnancy after son is born with developmental issues

A mother has expressed her fear that drinking during pregnancy could have impacted her child’s developmental issues.Natalie Battaglia, who has been a non-drinker since April 2020 and runs her own recipe blog, The Mindful Mocktail, opened up about her pregnancies while appearing on the Knock-off Drinks With a Difference podcast in September. During the conversation, she said that when she was having her first child, she “cherished it like nothing else,” which included avoiding alcohol at all costs.However, during her second pregnancy with her son, Battaglia acknowledged that she was much more relaxed. She then confessed that there were...
The List

New Study Changes Conceptions On Pregnancy After A Miscarriage

Experiencing a miscarriage can leave you with questions about when to try again. There are major concerns about when is the best time to do so and how safe future conceptions will be. Miscarriages are a common pregnancy experience, according to Mayo Clinic. Such loss is usually not caused by issues associated with the parents, but by spontaneous complications with the fetus instead. But, couples should not be discouraged, as trying again is safe.
Healthline

Drinking During Pregnancy May Change Baby’s Brain Structure

Researchers say even an occasional drink can alter the brain structure of a developing fetus. Their study is the latest research that indicates that even small amounts of alcohol during pregnancy can affect a baby before it is born. Experts say alcohol during pregnancy can manifest into fetal alcohol syndrome...
FLORIDA STATE
Healthline

Medical Marijuana for HIV and AIDS: Uses, Efficacy, and Availability

Early research shows that medical cannabis can help alleviate some symptoms of HIV and AIDS. However, there are some risks and side effects to be aware of. Medical cannabis has been in use as an HIV and AIDs treatment for decades. Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t approved any medical cannabis for the treatment of any conditions, they have approved medications that contain a synthetic substance similar to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
HealthDay

COVID in Pregnancy Can Vary — Get Vaccinated to Stay Safe

Women in all trimesters of pregnancy are susceptible to infection and severe respiratory illness. The study found no increased risk of stillbirths among women infected with COVID. MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When pregnant women contract COVID-19, one in 10 will have moderate, severe or even critical symptoms,...
HealthDay

Valium, Xanax Prescriptions Could Raise Overdose Risk in Youth

Young people taking benzodiazepines for insomnia have a high risk of overdose. There is already a move away from prescribing these medications for insomnia. Changing bedtimes, avoiding screens in the evening and cognitive behavioral therapy are safer ways to seek a good night's sleep. TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News)...
HealthDay

Paxlovid OK for Use in Pregnant Women Infected With COVID

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms-to-be can safely take Paxlovid to help keep their COVID infection from turning serious, a new study shows. Nearly everyone in a group of 47 pregnant women prescribed Paxlovid did well on the drug, which did not appear to interfere with their pregnancy in any significant way, researchers report in the Nov. 29 issue of the journal JAMA Network Open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy