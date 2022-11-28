Read full article on original website
Healthline
Cannabis Use Is On the Rise Among Pregnant People. What Are the Risks?
New research shows pregnant people in the U.S. living in areas where cannabis is legal should be screened for the health of the parent and baby. Pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD is allowed. Potential risk...
Former Ms South Carolina says she was forced to carry her fetus until 25 weeks — 2 months after doctors detected a deadly heart defect
This year, Jill Hartle was told her fetus was unlikely to survive. But finding abortion care took weeks due to restrictions in South Carolina.
Woman dying of lung disease ‘caused by mould’ urges action on rogue landlords
Tenant, who is suing landlord in test case, calls on government to back renters in claiming damages
Healthline
How Science Has Changed What It Means to Have HIV
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made its. of HIV-related illness in the United States. HIV is a virus that suppresses a person’s immune system, which leaves them vulnerable to potentially life threatening infections and other diseases. Since then, more than 700,000 people in the...
My toddler's teeth are black. It's caused by a treatment to avoid more cavities in her teeth.
The author's daughter developed several cavities before her second birthday and underwent treatment to prevent more. The result was black baby teeth.
10 common pieces of abortion misinformation — debunked by a retired gynecologist
Abortion is on the ballot in five states. A retired gynecologist fact-checks abortion myths, including cancer risk, infertility, and fetal pain.
Mother shares warning about drinking wine during pregnancy after son is born with developmental issues
A mother has expressed her fear that drinking during pregnancy could have impacted her child’s developmental issues.Natalie Battaglia, who has been a non-drinker since April 2020 and runs her own recipe blog, The Mindful Mocktail, opened up about her pregnancies while appearing on the Knock-off Drinks With a Difference podcast in September. During the conversation, she said that when she was having her first child, she “cherished it like nothing else,” which included avoiding alcohol at all costs.However, during her second pregnancy with her son, Battaglia acknowledged that she was much more relaxed. She then confessed that there were...
Healthline
Vitamin D and Statins: Supplements May Not Help Ease Muscle Pain, Side Effects
Researchers said a clinical trial has indicated that vitamin D does not help ease muscle pain associated with statins. Experts say, however, that people should not stop taking statins until they consult with their doctor because there are alternatives. They also note that vitamin D does provide numerous health benefits...
New Study Changes Conceptions On Pregnancy After A Miscarriage
Experiencing a miscarriage can leave you with questions about when to try again. There are major concerns about when is the best time to do so and how safe future conceptions will be. Miscarriages are a common pregnancy experience, according to Mayo Clinic. Such loss is usually not caused by issues associated with the parents, but by spontaneous complications with the fetus instead. But, couples should not be discouraged, as trying again is safe.
An early-stage HIV vaccine is showing positive results. If it works, it would be first successful HIV vaccine after almost 40 years of research.
An early study found that recipients of an experimental HIV vaccine showed immune system activity. It could be a cause for hope in the long-running effort to find a vaccine.
These Record-Breaking Twins Are The 'Oldest' Babies Ever Born
Twins Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were welcomed into the world on 31 October 2022 – more than 30 years after being frozen as embryos. They could well be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to official records. The embryos were created for an anonymous...
Healthline
Drinking During Pregnancy May Change Baby’s Brain Structure
Researchers say even an occasional drink can alter the brain structure of a developing fetus. Their study is the latest research that indicates that even small amounts of alcohol during pregnancy can affect a baby before it is born. Experts say alcohol during pregnancy can manifest into fetal alcohol syndrome...
ABC News
Mom describes daughter's hospitalization with RSV amid warnings of holiday 'tripledemic' surge
A New York mother is sharing details of her daughter's battle with RSV, a respiratory virus that health officials warn may continue to spread this holiday season, along with the flu and COVID-19. Anita Binayi-Ghiam said her 3-year-old daughter Ella began having difficulty breathing during the last week of October.
Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a filthy alley behind a Los Angeles doughnut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day. When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, bent down...
Healthline
Medical Marijuana for HIV and AIDS: Uses, Efficacy, and Availability
Early research shows that medical cannabis can help alleviate some symptoms of HIV and AIDS. However, there are some risks and side effects to be aware of. Medical cannabis has been in use as an HIV and AIDs treatment for decades. Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t approved any medical cannabis for the treatment of any conditions, they have approved medications that contain a synthetic substance similar to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
A poison expert warns parents about the dangers of water beads. They can cause blockages in the intestines and lungs if swallowed.
At least three children have ingested water beads, which have caused severe medical issues. Their moms want water beads to be banned.
COVID in Pregnancy Can Vary — Get Vaccinated to Stay Safe
Women in all trimesters of pregnancy are susceptible to infection and severe respiratory illness. The study found no increased risk of stillbirths among women infected with COVID. MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When pregnant women contract COVID-19, one in 10 will have moderate, severe or even critical symptoms,...
Valium, Xanax Prescriptions Could Raise Overdose Risk in Youth
Young people taking benzodiazepines for insomnia have a high risk of overdose. There is already a move away from prescribing these medications for insomnia. Changing bedtimes, avoiding screens in the evening and cognitive behavioral therapy are safer ways to seek a good night's sleep. TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News)...
Paxlovid OK for Use in Pregnant Women Infected With COVID
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms-to-be can safely take Paxlovid to help keep their COVID infection from turning serious, a new study shows. Nearly everyone in a group of 47 pregnant women prescribed Paxlovid did well on the drug, which did not appear to interfere with their pregnancy in any significant way, researchers report in the Nov. 29 issue of the journal JAMA Network Open.
