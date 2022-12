LAS VEGAS — In the end, the Trojan spirit was willing, but the flesh was not. USC traded haymakers in the form of big plays with Utah throughout the course of the Utes’ 47-24 Pac-12 Championship win over the Trojans. But then the bigger, stronger Utes eventually took it to the bodies of the Trojans until Lincoln Riley’s team could punch no more.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO