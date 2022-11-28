Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash On Niangua Bridge, One Man Arrested For DWI
One man is dead and another is behind bars after a major vehicle collision on the Highway 5 Niangua Bridge, Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 7:26 p.m. 32-year-old Miles Adrich, of Camdenton, was driving a 2009 Volkswagen GTI north on Highway 5 when he swerved to the right, to avoid a Yamaha motorcycle in front of him. Aldrich’s vehicle still hit the motorcycle, driven by 54-year-old Drew Fairchild, of Camdenton, according to the report. That set off a chain reaction, the Patrol says: the motorcycle crossed the left side of the road and hit a barrier, as the Volkswagen went off the right side of the road and hit a barrier. Then the Patrol says the Volkswagen returned to the road and hit the back of another northbound vehicle: a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by 55-year-old Donna Hunt, of Union, Mo. The Cadillac spun counterclockwise and the motorcycle then returned across the road and hit the right side of the Cadillac, the Patrol says. Then the Volkswagen went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier, according to the report.
Lorene S. Kirkman (1963 - November 30, 2022)
Lorene S. Kirkman, age 59, of Kaiser, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her home in Kaiser. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:30 am at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 am prior to services at the funeral home.
Tammy K. Trammel (july 19, 1960 - November 27, 2022)
Tammy K. Trammel of Tuscumbia, Missouri, age 62, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Ozark Care Center in Osage Beach, Missouri. Tammy was born on July 19, 1960, in Chula Vista, California and went on to live many years throughout California and Missouri. She was the daughter of Eugene Whittenberg and Janett Hutton.
Billy Joe Duncan (December 8, 1940 - November 29, 2022)
Billy Joe Duncan, 81 of Eugene, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born December 8, 1940 in Hickory Hill, Missouri the son of the late Claude Henry and Florence (Gilpin) Duncan. On March 25, 1967 he was united in marriage to Joyce J. (Twyman) Duncan who survives of the home.
To The Editor: Tulsa Chamber Director, Former Lake Elected Official Support Osage Nation Casino
Editor's Note: The following two letters to the editor were sent to Lake Expo, expressing support for the planned Osage Nation casino at Lake of the Ozarks. Our coverage of the announcements for the planned casino can be found after both letters. Dan Gier, former Miller County Presiding Commissioner:. As...
WATCH: Black Friday Sale - Held Over At Slumberland!
There is still time to save at Slumberland in Osage Beach. 30% Off Already Markdown Items, While Supplies Last! Shop Local & Save! Stop In Slumberland Today, and Bring Happy Home!
