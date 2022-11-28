One man is dead and another is behind bars after a major vehicle collision on the Highway 5 Niangua Bridge, Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 7:26 p.m. 32-year-old Miles Adrich, of Camdenton, was driving a 2009 Volkswagen GTI north on Highway 5 when he swerved to the right, to avoid a Yamaha motorcycle in front of him. Aldrich’s vehicle still hit the motorcycle, driven by 54-year-old Drew Fairchild, of Camdenton, according to the report. That set off a chain reaction, the Patrol says: the motorcycle crossed the left side of the road and hit a barrier, as the Volkswagen went off the right side of the road and hit a barrier. Then the Patrol says the Volkswagen returned to the road and hit the back of another northbound vehicle: a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by 55-year-old Donna Hunt, of Union, Mo. The Cadillac spun counterclockwise and the motorcycle then returned across the road and hit the right side of the Cadillac, the Patrol says. Then the Volkswagen went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier, according to the report.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO