Missouri man dies after 3-vehicle bridge crash
CAMDEN COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Friday in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Volkswagen GTI driven by Miles D. Aldrich, 32, Camdenton, was northbound on MO 5 on the Niangua Bridge. The Volkswagen rear-ended a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle driven...
lakeexpo.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash On Niangua Bridge, One Man Arrested For DWI
One man is dead and another is behind bars after a major vehicle collision on the Highway 5 Niangua Bridge, Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 7:26 p.m. 32-year-old Miles Adrich, of Camdenton, was driving a 2009 Volkswagen GTI north on Highway 5 when he swerved to the right, to avoid a Yamaha motorcycle in front of him. Aldrich’s vehicle still hit the motorcycle, driven by 54-year-old Drew Fairchild, of Camdenton, according to the report. That set off a chain reaction, the Patrol says: the motorcycle crossed the left side of the road and hit a barrier, as the Volkswagen went off the right side of the road and hit a barrier. Then the Patrol says the Volkswagen returned to the road and hit the back of another northbound vehicle: a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by 55-year-old Donna Hunt, of Union, Mo. The Cadillac spun counterclockwise and the motorcycle then returned across the road and hit the right side of the Cadillac, the Patrol says. Then the Volkswagen went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier, according to the report.
KYTV
Camdenton Man Dead in Multi Car Crash
A man from Camdenton is dead after a motorcycle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 7:30 Friday night... 54-year-old Drew Fairchild was driving his motorcycle on Missouri State Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge when a car swerved to avoid hitting him. Miles Aldrich ended up hitting the back of Fairchild’s motorcycle and went across the road into a concrete barrier before hitting another car with two people inside. That car then spun into the middle of the road, where Fairchild hit it with his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of that car, Craig and Donna Hunt of Union, Missouri, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Miles Aldrich was taken to jail after being looked at by E-M-Ts.
kjluradio.com
One person facing DWI charge after head-on crash in Benton County
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Skinner, 39, of Osceloa, was driving on Highway 65, just north of Warsaw, on Friday afternoon, when she traveled into the path of an oncoming car, causing the two vehicles to collide head on.
KYTV
One dead in two car crash on north Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after two cars collided on Glenstone near the on-ramp to I-44 heading east. Police say a vehicle was traveling north on Glenstone and another was driving south on Glenstone attempting to turn east onto I-44 when the cars collided and both went into a ditch near the I-44 on-ramp going east.
Highway Patrol: Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County closed for multi-vehicle crash involving injuries
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F announced on Twitter on Friday night that a multi-vehicle crash with injuries closed Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. A Highway Patrol spokesman told ABC17 News that the roadway will be closed for "a couple of hours." Troopers are on scene of The post Highway Patrol: Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County closed for multi-vehicle crash involving injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Linn Creek Woman Charged After Child Suffers Severe Burns
A Linn Creek woman faces felony charges after her young child suffers severe burns and she, allegedly, waited until confronted by law enforcement before seeking medical care for him. Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines says, after she finally agreed to take the child for treatment, the stories kept changing prompting...
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Arrested By Highway Patrol
An Osage Beach woman lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 10:45 Thursday night. 39-year-old Amanda Nunnally faces a pending felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
KYTV
Fire destroys home near Camdenton, Mo.
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed an unoccupied home near Camdenton, Mo., on Thursday. Firefighters with the Tri-County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 18000 block of State Highway A in Camden County. A passer-by reported the flames coming from the roof. Firefighters arrived at...
KRMS Radio
Richland House Destroyed by Fire
No one injured after fire consumes a home in the Richland area. According to the Tri-County Fire Protection District, the fire happened in the 18000 block of State Highway A. The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and officials say someone driving by the house saw flames coming from the roof and contacted firefighters. The home was heavily involved when they arrived on the scene. Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Mid-County and Crocker fire districts along with the Pulaski County Ambulance District.
170 pounds of meth recovered from vehicle on I-44 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Wednesday, November 30, saying that K9 officer “James” had recovered 170lbs of methamphetamine on I-44 in Greene County. MSHP said the meth was found after an out-of-state driver was stopped for a traffic violation. “Some packages just simply won’t be delivered this holiday […]
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks
A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
The Missouri Swinging Bridge Deemed Too Dangerous to Cross
When it was first built, the only vehicles were wagons and early cars. Now, this Missouri swinging bridge has been deemed too dangerous to cross, but there are efforts to save it. This historic bridge near Brumley, Missouri was constructed in 1931 and was considered an engineering marvel at the...
KMZU
Dixon driver arrested for fentanyl possession
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop yesterday leads to the arrest of a Dixon resident. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 22-year-old Harley Hachtel is detained in Pulaski County Jail without bond on allegations of fentanyl possession and resisting arrest by fleeing. Additionally, a warrant for arrest was issued early...
170 pounds of Meth located, I-44 traffic stop
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding a large drug haul. They release a few images of ‘K9 James’ who serves the Troop along with 170 pounds of Meth he recently assisted in locating. Missouri State Highway Patrol ‘K9 James’ and 170 pounds of meth, November 2022. Troop D says, “out of...
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Mail Carrier Charged After Missed Delivery Leads to Confrontation
A dispute over why a package wasn’t delivered has a mail carrier for the Osage Beach Post Office in the dog house and with a future court date. A probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that 51-year-old Scott Nowak used dog repellant to spray the unidentified victim who pursued Nowak to inquire why he did not stop to complete the expected delivery. The statement further indicates that Nowak said he would not deliver the package because of an aggressive dog at the residence. An argument then ensued when Nowak reportedly then refused to hand over the package away from the dog prompting Nowak to allegedly spray the victim in the face causing an apparent chemical burn. Nowak has, since, been formally charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action before being released on his own recognizance.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man found guilty of drug-related murder
An Eldon man is found guilty of murdering a Columbia man three years ago during a deadly drug deal. The jury found Christopher English guilty, Friday afternoon, of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. He’ll be sentenced by a judge February 7, 2023. English is...
