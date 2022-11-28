ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elite Daily

2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights

While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
In Style

Tory Burch's Blowout Cyber Monday Sale Has Designer Bags and Celeb-Loved Apparel for Up to 75% Off

This winter is bringing out my preppy side, with gift-inspired bows clipped into my hair, a J.Crew package on its way to my door, and Gossip Girl returning to TV. While the style might illicit images of button-downs and plaid skirts, ballet flats, and headbands, it has evolved since our last mid-2010’s Pinterest posts, incorporating bold colors and unique prints into timeless designs. And few brands are doing it better than Tory Burch, which just added new styles to its unbeatable Cyber Monday sale that includes famous bags and celebrity-approved apparel.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
BoardingArea

Delta Should Proactively Offer All Sky Club Members A Refund

Delta Air Lines has what some folks might call a “good problem”. In reality, this problem is causing frustration with many of the airline’s best customers, something we discussed in detail this week. For quite some time the domestic airlines ran very mediocre lounges in the US. The lounges were a quieter place for members to catch up on work or relax in between flights. Food offerings were meager as were drink choices.
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

The Black Friday extravaganza is well and truly underway with everything from beauty and home appliances to dehumidifiers and the latest tech getting once-in-a-blue-moon price cuts. But the deal train is also stopping at Ugg town, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop during the sale, with stellar...
BoardingArea

JetBlue London Flight Success Solidifies European Expansion

CNBC

How to book hidden, cheaper award flights with the United Airlines credit cards

If you fly United Airlines with any regularity, you may be familiar with the United MileagePlus loyalty program. What you might not know is that it offers a unique feature where it reserves some flight award availability for certain customers. Just as United sells different cash fare levels (such as...
TMZ.com

Flavor Flav Gets Free Southwest Flights, After Spirit Airlines Flare Up

Flavor Flav's beef with Spirit Airlines is making him a hot commodity with a rival carrier -- Southwest Airlines has entered the chat and it comes bearing valuable gifts. Sources close to the rap icon/reality TV star tell TMZ ... Flav and his camp were contacted by a Southwest honcho after they got wind of his Las Vegas airport rant after missing a Spirit flight.
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500

If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
Lootpress

Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees

Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees — those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. Travelers don’t like the expense, and hosts don’t like charging them, either. Dennis Shirshikov, an...

