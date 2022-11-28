A new Starbucks location is opening up in Midtown. That may not seem like news, but this one is very different from your usual coffee shop. Starbucks Reserve® stores represent the company’s passion for coffee, craft and innovation. New York has been lucky enough to host several of these sites, including the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District, where you can see the roasting process firsthand, and the Starbucks Reserve store in Greenwich Village. However, their new location just opened in one of New York's most iconic spots: within the Empire State Building itself. Because it’s such a legendary building, we had to check it out and report back. Here’s what we learned:

1 DAY AGO