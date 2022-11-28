ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

There's a Massive New Starbucks Reserve® Store Inside the Empire State Building® — So We Explored It

A new Starbucks location is opening up in Midtown. That may not seem like news, but this one is very different from your usual coffee shop. Starbucks Reserve® stores represent the company’s passion for coffee, craft and innovation. New York has been lucky enough to host several of these sites, including the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District, where you can see the roasting process firsthand, and the Starbucks Reserve store in Greenwich Village. However, their new location just opened in one of New York's most iconic spots: within the Empire State Building itself. Because it’s such a legendary building, we had to check it out and report back. Here’s what we learned:
CBS New York

Famed NYC retailer J&R Music World holding memorabilia auction

NEW YORK -- A legendary city music and electronics retailer that has been closed for nearly a decade wants to find a new home for hundreds of its unique items.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how you can get your hands on music history.From autographed guitars and microphones to baseballs and basketballs, there's endless sports and music memorabilia at the J&R Music World offices."Michael Buble, we had Chubby Checker here, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan," J&R co-founder Rachelle Friedman said.Friedman and her late husband, Joe, founded the electronics and music retail store in 1971, using wedding money. They never expected what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Could New York City have a White Christmas?

NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sarahfunky.com

THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN NYC FOR DECEMBER

December may be cold, but that doesn’t mean it should be dull. It’s the holiday season, which means it’s the greatest time of year here in NYC! There’s a whole host of awesome things to do in New York City this month. From holiday pop-ups to our holiday-themed Must-See Manhattan Tour, to special shows and more, there are plenty of ways to spice up your December. I’ve done the hard work for you and found the best in entertainment, exhibits, dining, drinking, and things to do in NYC for the month of December and during the Christmas season. Here is everything you need to know until next month!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The Carbone Team Unleashes a Glitzy Torrisi Restaurant in Nolita

The heavyweights at Major Food Group are opening Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in Manhattan on Thursday, December 1. The new restaurant — from the team behind spots like Carbone and the Grill, which often feel like glitzy, luxury theater with celebrity-packed seats — is located inside the landmarked, nineteenth-century Puck Building, formerly home to residency restaurant Chefs Club, at 275 Mulberry Street, at Jersey Street, in Nolita.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

How to order an NYC bagel the right way

New York City is famous for having the best bagels in the world. There’s nothing like a good bagel in the morning to jump-start that 8 a.m., but if you’re new to the city, you might not know how to best navigate the frenzy of a bagel shop. Ordering is an art, and there are a few key things to know when doing it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepacepress.org

Angelina pop-up: a taste of Paris in NYC

Angelina Paris, a renowned Parisian tea room and bakery, has opened a pop-up cafe at Saks Fifth Avenue that will run through Dec. 18. The original Angelinas in Paris dates back to the early 1900s and was the hottest spot for writers, artists and politicians to work and gather in France. Since the City is full of people that fall under those categories, this limited dining experience might be the perfect way to transport yourself to a different time in a different city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It

Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights

In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Inside A $33,000,000 Triplex Upper East Side Penthouse

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Manhattan's Upper East Side for an all-access tour of the triplex penthouse at 180 E88th Street, currently on the market for $33,000,000. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a full roof terrace with incomparable views, the penthouse at 180 E88th is New York living at its most elevated.
MANHATTAN, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Wegmans lines up its next new store locations

Further expanding its regional footprint, Wegmans Food Markets aims to open two new stores in 2023 and has another five locations in its brick-and-mortar pipeline. Plans call for an 85,000-square-foot supermarket to open in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 1, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer said Wednesday. The location will house a Market Café serving up fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-made salads, sandwiches and packaged subs, among other items. The mixed-use site, accessible via the Reston Town Center Metro station, will have residential units above and parking below the store.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Bill Rudin: Midtown office conversions are the answer

To Bill Rudin, the solution for Midtown’s vacant offices is clear: convert them to homes. In an interview with Bloomberg this week on the state of the New York real estate market, the Rudin Management CEO was mostly upbeat about the industry’s pandemic recovery. “You can walk around...

Comments / 0

Community Policy