‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
Thrillist
There's a Massive New Starbucks Reserve® Store Inside the Empire State Building® — So We Explored It
A new Starbucks location is opening up in Midtown. That may not seem like news, but this one is very different from your usual coffee shop. Starbucks Reserve® stores represent the company’s passion for coffee, craft and innovation. New York has been lucky enough to host several of these sites, including the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District, where you can see the roasting process firsthand, and the Starbucks Reserve store in Greenwich Village. However, their new location just opened in one of New York's most iconic spots: within the Empire State Building itself. Because it’s such a legendary building, we had to check it out and report back. Here’s what we learned:
Famed NYC retailer J&R Music World holding memorabilia auction
NEW YORK -- A legendary city music and electronics retailer that has been closed for nearly a decade wants to find a new home for hundreds of its unique items.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how you can get your hands on music history.From autographed guitars and microphones to baseballs and basketballs, there's endless sports and music memorabilia at the J&R Music World offices."Michael Buble, we had Chubby Checker here, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan," J&R co-founder Rachelle Friedman said.Friedman and her late husband, Joe, founded the electronics and music retail store in 1971, using wedding money. They never expected what...
fox5ny.com
Could New York City have a White Christmas?
NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in New York City To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Are you looking to adopt a canine...
sarahfunky.com
THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN NYC FOR DECEMBER
December may be cold, but that doesn’t mean it should be dull. It’s the holiday season, which means it’s the greatest time of year here in NYC! There’s a whole host of awesome things to do in New York City this month. From holiday pop-ups to our holiday-themed Must-See Manhattan Tour, to special shows and more, there are plenty of ways to spice up your December. I’ve done the hard work for you and found the best in entertainment, exhibits, dining, drinking, and things to do in NYC for the month of December and during the Christmas season. Here is everything you need to know until next month!
Eater
The Carbone Team Unleashes a Glitzy Torrisi Restaurant in Nolita
The heavyweights at Major Food Group are opening Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in Manhattan on Thursday, December 1. The new restaurant — from the team behind spots like Carbone and the Grill, which often feel like glitzy, luxury theater with celebrity-packed seats — is located inside the landmarked, nineteenth-century Puck Building, formerly home to residency restaurant Chefs Club, at 275 Mulberry Street, at Jersey Street, in Nolita.
Washington Square News
How to order an NYC bagel the right way
New York City is famous for having the best bagels in the world. There’s nothing like a good bagel in the morning to jump-start that 8 a.m., but if you’re new to the city, you might not know how to best navigate the frenzy of a bagel shop. Ordering is an art, and there are a few key things to know when doing it.
Thrillist
The NYC Sanitation Department's Anti-Rat Merch Is the Perfect Christmas Gift
You have probably heard the anti-rat line on TikTok, and now you can also wear it. NYC's Sanitation Department just launched a new t-shirt featuring a viral soundbite with the holidays right around the corner. Quoting Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch's October 17 speech that has since gone viral, the new...
thepacepress.org
Angelina pop-up: a taste of Paris in NYC
Angelina Paris, a renowned Parisian tea room and bakery, has opened a pop-up cafe at Saks Fifth Avenue that will run through Dec. 18. The original Angelinas in Paris dates back to the early 1900s and was the hottest spot for writers, artists and politicians to work and gather in France. Since the City is full of people that fall under those categories, this limited dining experience might be the perfect way to transport yourself to a different time in a different city.
Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation
NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It
Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
amny.com
NYC Parks unveils new multi-million dollar Lower East Side waterfront space
The New York City Parks Department (NYC Parks) cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new $26 million waterfront area on the city’s Lower East Side. The new area, a recreation deck at Pier 42, is an ESCR mitigation project and features a 2.3-acre deck space with a turf soccer field, tennis courts, half-basketball courts and other amenities.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights
In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Inside A $33,000,000 Triplex Upper East Side Penthouse
Today Architectural Digest brings you to Manhattan's Upper East Side for an all-access tour of the triplex penthouse at 180 E88th Street, currently on the market for $33,000,000. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a full roof terrace with incomparable views, the penthouse at 180 E88th is New York living at its most elevated.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Wegmans lines up its next new store locations
Further expanding its regional footprint, Wegmans Food Markets aims to open two new stores in 2023 and has another five locations in its brick-and-mortar pipeline. Plans call for an 85,000-square-foot supermarket to open in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 1, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer said Wednesday. The location will house a Market Café serving up fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-made salads, sandwiches and packaged subs, among other items. The mixed-use site, accessible via the Reston Town Center Metro station, will have residential units above and parking below the store.
This new Manhattan hotel is all about the spectacular skyline views
This new Manhattan hotel is all about spectacular views of iconic New York City buildings, like of the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and even One Times Square—the site of the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Grayson Hotel (30 West 39th Street) is now open in...
Thrillist
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
therealdeal.com
Bill Rudin: Midtown office conversions are the answer
To Bill Rudin, the solution for Midtown’s vacant offices is clear: convert them to homes. In an interview with Bloomberg this week on the state of the New York real estate market, the Rudin Management CEO was mostly upbeat about the industry’s pandemic recovery. “You can walk around...
