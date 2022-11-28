ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCBS Missouri CEO's top priority for 2023

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri CEO Stephanie Vojicic said helping people navigate the eventual end of the COVID-19 public health emergency is her top priority in 2023, Forbes reported Nov. 29. Once the public health emergency ends, Medicaid members will have 60 days' notice that their eligibility...
BCBS Massachusetts expands mental health network as visits double

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is expanding its mental healthcare options in response to in-person and virtual visits for those services doubling since 2019. According to a Nov. 30 news release, the insurer is adding multiple mental health providers to its network:. Talkiatry: A national primary mental health provider...
CCA Health California names Dr. Laura Clapper as medical director

Commonwealth Care Alliance Health California has named Laura Mead Clapper, MD, as medical director. The Boston-based company has 100,000 members across four states and operates Medicare Advantage plans in California's Santa Clara and San Joaquin counties, according to a Nov. 29 news release. Previously, Dr. Clapper held senior medical positions...
5 updates on Medicaid expansion

From South Dakota voters approving a ballot measure to Georgia moving ahead with a plan with work requirements, here are five recently Medicaid expansion stories reported on by Becker's:. 1. South Dakota voters approved a ballot measure in November that will expand the state's Medicaid program under the ACA. The...
5,000 enroll in Colorado pilot program to insure undocumented residents

Around 5,700 people have signed up for a Colorado pilot program to extend health insurance to undocumented residents, The Denver Post reported Nov. 30. People who are undocumented were previously eligible to purchase insurance through the state-run marketplace, but they are ineligible to receive tax credits that offset the cost of plans.
North Carolina, Kansas, could be next states to expand Medicaid

Medicaid policy experts think North Carolina could be the next state to expand Medicaid, Politico reported Nov. 30. Experts say the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the risk of rural hospital closures could persuade conservative lawmakers to support expansion, Politico reported. According to the outlet, North Carolina...
