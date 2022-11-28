Read full article on original website
Janet M. Clifford, 59
After a courageous five-year battle with triple negative breast cancer, surrounded by family, Janet Maxwell Clifford passed on to her next journey Nov. 18. Jan was born Oct. 11, 1963, in Laconia. She attended the New Hampton School, where she made many lifelong friends. After some fun years waiting tables and bartending in the Lakes Region she went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration. After moving to Naples, Florida, she had a successful career as an administrative assistant and office manager. Jan enjoyed many hobbies including collecting rocks and gemstones, sharing kind thoughts with friends and a great love of family. But her greatest joy and her only regret was leaving her daughters too soon.
Harry A. Bean, 86
GILFORD — Harry A. Bean, 86, of Saltmarsh Pond Road, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, at home with his family by his side. Harry was born in Laconia on Dec. 5, 1935, son to the late Harry Daniel and Ethel (Dalton) Bean.
Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH
After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
Margaret D. Clark, 84
Margaret Doris Christine (James) Clark, 84, of Rochester, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on Nov. 22, in her home. Marge was born on Dec. 5, 1937, in Bristol, England, to George and Martha James. She grew up with eight brothers and sisters and was the sole surviving daughter of George and Martha. Her brother, Michael James, still resides in Bristol, England.
Tactical Christmas will bring Santa, Nashua’s Swat Team & holiday joy to 30 families this year
NASHUA, NH – Nashua PAL announces the 9th annual Tactical Christmas! The magic of the holidays will be delivered by the Police to deserving families in need – brought in partnership with Nashua PAL, the Nashua Police Department, and Nashua Whole Foods. On December 21, 2022, Santa and...
Betty J. Welch, 90
Betty J. (Carr) Welch died at Forestview Manor in Meredith on Nov. 20, after a long illness. Born July 11, 1932, in Laconia, she was the daughter of George W. and Florence (Carroll) Carr. Betty grew up in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and the family moved to Winnisquam in 1939. She attended Tilton schools and graduated from Tilton-Northfield in 1950. As a young adult she helped out at her father’s store, Carr’s Market in Winnisquam.
Roger W. Poirrier, 91
LACONIA — Roger W. “Pete” William Poirrier, 91, a lifelong resident of Laconia, passed away on Nov. 19, at his home after a period of declining health with his wife of 46 years by his side. Pete was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Laconia, son to...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Smudgin
WESTFORD — Smudgin, an approximately 1-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Smudging was found as a stray, which is “strange” according to Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He’s had a bit of a rough life,”...
Janette C. Richardson
GILMANTON — Let me tell you a love story. Janette C. Stevens was born in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was the daughter of a dairy farmer named Lawrence Makepeace Stevens. Her mother, Dorothy Janette (Bentley) Stevens passed away when Janette was only 3 years old. Her dad remarried and Janette and her new stepmom did not get along. Janette ended up living with several great aunts and a family who wanted to adopt her. She spent her high school years in a little town in western Massachusetts on a small farm with her Aunt Pearl.
Barbara L. Davidson, 88
Barbara Louise Wakefield Martin Davidson of Meredith passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 22. Barbara, also known as “Barbie,” was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Summerville, Massachusetts. She was raised by her mom Mildred and her sister Joyce and spent her younger years being educated through the Catholic schools. As a young adult, Barbara met and married a wonderful man by the name of Vinny Martin, they raised their two children, Robert Martin and Caroline (Martin) Frazier.
Dorothy Frawley, 88
LACONIA — Dorothy Frawley, 88, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away on Nov. 24. Dorothy is survived by the love of her life, David Brown, whom she married in 2014 in a ceremony officiated by the captain onboard the cruise ship M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Fritz Wetherbee: Walter Long, Nashua
Ever hear of Walter Long? He was a movie star from Nashua NH, I’ll tell you the story on New Hampshire Chronicle.
Almost Sold Out: The Ever-Popular Candlelight Stroll in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the most popular events of the holiday season is strolling under the stars along the lantern-lit streets and decorations, taking in the rich history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Can you believe it's already here? That time-honored tradition is back for its 43rd season, when people travel from all...
Katherine F. Mulgrew, 83
GILFORD — Katherine "Kaye" Frances (Hauser) Mulgrew, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, with her loving family nearby. Kaye, the daughter of Daniel and Catherine (Maguire) Hauser, was born on July 2, 1939, in Boston, was raised in Newton, Massachusetts, and later in Amherst, where she had wonderful memories of riding horses and of her favorite teacher and soon-to-be brother-in-law, Harry.
Sheriff says bogus message is political ploy
Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright is warning the public that messages sent through anything other than his official email account are not from him, including a message received by New Beginnings – Without Violence & Abuse, a domestic violence shelter, through their website. “This morning at 8:45, I received...
WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022
Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Searching for answers: 21 October departures leaves Claremont nursing home searching
CLAREMONT — A significant number of employee departures in the month of October has left the Sullivan County Nursing Home administration staff wondering how to encourage prospective employees to stay long term. The departures come as Sullivan County prepares to break ground on their roughly $60 million dollar renovation...
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants Reinvigorates its Brand
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Portsmouth. (Judi Currie) As restaurants struggle through staffing shortages, increasing food prices and the possibility of an economic downturn, one New England chain is redoubling its efforts to be a top competitor. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants, a 35-year-old restaurant and bar with 25 locations through the Northeast,...
