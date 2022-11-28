After a courageous five-year battle with triple negative breast cancer, surrounded by family, Janet Maxwell Clifford passed on to her next journey Nov. 18. Jan was born Oct. 11, 1963, in Laconia. She attended the New Hampton School, where she made many lifelong friends. After some fun years waiting tables and bartending in the Lakes Region she went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration. After moving to Naples, Florida, she had a successful career as an administrative assistant and office manager. Jan enjoyed many hobbies including collecting rocks and gemstones, sharing kind thoughts with friends and a great love of family. But her greatest joy and her only regret was leaving her daughters too soon.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO