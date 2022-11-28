Read full article on original website
South Carolina Home to One of the Best Christmas Light Displays
Are you a fan of visiting Christmas lights every year? From beautiful neighborhoods filled with lights to awesome displays at parks and things throughout your city. Christmas light displays seem to get better and bigger each and every year. There are some you view as tradition and then there are ones that pop up with the ultimate display of lights. Viewing Christmas lights puts everyone in a great holiday spirit.
North Carolina Man Grateful for $1.8 Million Lottery Win
Imagine being at the table for Thanksgiving dinner and just randomly getting the idea to buy a lottery ticket and then actually winning with the ticket you bought. That’s exactly what happened to a man in Raleigh North Carolina. He made a quick purchase online to get a ticket for one dollar and that one dollar turned into a $1,860,203 win.
