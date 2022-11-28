ESG brings color back into the business model, says VinFast Director of ESG Dr. Morgan Carroll [ORIGIN Innovation Awards Q&A]

Newly formed Schaeffler Technology Solutions India is a key step to further strengthen software and electronics expertise. Pune, India – Schaeffler, leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, is expanding its software and electronics expertise. Today, the company inaugurated a new center of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. Electronics and software for the company’s automotive components and systems especially for e-mobility and chassis applications will be developed here in the future as a strategically important part of a powerful international R&D network. Schaeffler will be investing 10 million euros in its new location.

21 HOURS AGO