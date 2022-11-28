ESG brings color back into the business model, says VinFast Director of ESG Dr. Morgan Carroll [ORIGIN Innovation Awards Q&A]

Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production
Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
freightwaves.com
Inxeption bolsters B2B marketplace with Final Mile Solar partnership
Amazon, Shopify, eBay and even Craigslist have revolutionized the shopping experience for consumers, allowing them to order and receive items without leaving the couch. For businesses, though, commerce has largely remained stuck in the past, riddled with archaic manual processes that make it tough for companies to buy from and sell to one another.
Here's Why Goldman Sachs is Investing a Lot of Money in Robotics
Robots are, in the minds of most people, still inextricably tied to science-fiction movies from the 1980s -- a talking friend with a mechanical voice and light-up buttons for eyes. In reality, robotics is a wide-spanning field that can mean everything from your Roomba vacuum cleaner (the company that makes...
heckhome.com
Benefits of Sustainable Property in UAE
The future of our world, along with the grave threat that climate change and global warming pose to our environment are two of today’s most pressing problems. The necessity for education and action in the shared battle against climate change is becoming increasingly apparent to international organizations, governments, industries, and people.
The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Q&A: How installers can mitigate battery supply chain risk
In this interview, FranklinWH VP of product marketing Linh Tran shares actionable insights installers can take to proactively tackle the challenge of home battery supply chain reliability. With nearly 15 years invested in the energy sector and commercial experience launching a variety of home battery products for the North American market, Linh’s ambition is to show U.S. solar contractors how batteries can increase residential solar sales and improve their business operations.
salestechstar.com
Telstra Taps Katy Greenfield to Lead Customer Solutions for the Americas
Experienced technology operations and sales leader to drive Telstra’s development of market-focused network connectivity technologies and services. Telstra has named Katy Greenfield as Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Americas. She will lead a specialized team working directly with enterprises across the region to develop customized network connectivity products and services.
Zacks.com
Sonos (SONO) Highlights Progress of Sustainability Goals
SONO - Free Report) has released its annual Listen Better Report, which includes a complete overview of the company’s ESG efforts throughout 2022. The report includes the company’s efforts toward its Climate Action Plan to help the company become carbon neutral by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040. Companies all over the world are focusing more and more on sustainable projects to reduce the environmental impact of their products and services.
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechnexus.com
Sustainability in financial services is progressing, but help needed
While financial institutions are starting to progress on sustainability, there are several ways they can accelerate that progress. That finding is one takeaway from A global benchmark for sustainable banking, an annual report published by Mobiquity. Senior advisor for digital banking Ruby Walia said the report, now in its second...
technologynetworks.com
Accelerating Development of Sustainable Textile Dyes
Rapid 2D barcode rack readers and automated tube picking equipment from Ziath are helping Colorifix (Norwich, UK) to accelerate development of revolutionary biological dyes to help the textile industry dramatically reduce its environmental impact. Dyeing of fabrics by the textile industry represents one of Man’s most polluting industrial processes, using...
OneRail Raises $33 Million in Series B Funding to Transform B2B Supply Chains
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On the heels of record growth, OneRail completes a $33 million Series B funding round, co-led by Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth Equity. Shippers continue to re-evaluate last mile logistics with a more strategic eye, based on a multitude of factors, including providing a superior shipper-branded customer experience, increased dependability and delivery speed, and cost containment, while meeting sustainability objectives. Supply chain transformation has become a catalyst for competitive advantage for shippers of all types and OneRail replaces siloed legacy systems and manual processes (Excel, VRS, TMS, etc.) to leverage a virtuous cycle of transportation performance data — driving measurable improvements in affordability, dependability, speed and sustainability for its customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005117/en/ Bill Catania and Lisa Catania (Photo: Business Wire)
agritechtomorrow.com
Si-Ware Partners with Eurofins Agro to Explore Applications for Feeds and Forages in Laboratory and Field Environments
The collaboration pairs Eurofins Agro’s world-class analytical expertise supporting sustainable agriculture with industry-leading NeoSpectra analyzers and software services. Si-Ware Systems, the creator of the NeoSpectra material analysis platform, today announced a collaboration with Eurofins Agro to investigate the application of the NeoSpectra platform to their analytical portfolio, including field usage and lab applications.
BBC
Two energy storage firms win £14m for new technologies
Two Scottish firms have been awarded a total of more than £14m by the UK government to help them develop new energy storage technologies. East Lothian-based Sunamp will receive £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes. And StorTera in Edinburgh will get...
theevreport.com
Schaeffler Group inaugurates software technology center in India to strengthen its e-mobility offering worldwide
Newly formed Schaeffler Technology Solutions India is a key step to further strengthen software and electronics expertise. Pune, India – Schaeffler, leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, is expanding its software and electronics expertise. Today, the company inaugurated a new center of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. Electronics and software for the company’s automotive components and systems especially for e-mobility and chassis applications will be developed here in the future as a strategically important part of a powerful international R&D network. Schaeffler will be investing 10 million euros in its new location.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain-based supply chain platform canned by IBM and Maersk
United States technology company IBM and Danish logistics firm Maersk have decided to discontinue their co-developed blockchain-backed supply chain platform, TradeLens, citing a lack of “global industry collaboration” as a key reason behind the decision. Maersk stated on Nov. 29 that it has begun taking immediate action to...
CNBC
Idealab founder Bill Gross started selling solar energy kits in 1973 at 15 years old. Now he's leading solar tech company Heliogen
Bill Gross is best known for founding technology incubator Idealab in 1996 after starting a string of tech companies. Today, Gross devotes virtually all of his time being the CEO of clean energy company Heliogen, which concentrates solar energy into high-heat by using an array of circular mirrors. But to...
KORE Power Announces ~$75M First Close of $150M Investment Round with Siemens as Lead Investor and Joined by Quanta Services
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- KORE Power, Inc. (“KORE”) has closed the initial $75 million tranche of a private placement (the “Financing”) anticipated to total $150 million. Siemens Financial Services was the lead investor and was joined by Quanta Services with additional strategic partners including Nidec Motor Corporation, Honeywell Ventures, Trog Hawley Capital and a leading utility scale energy storage provider. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as KORE’s Exclusive Placement Agent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005190/en/ Rendering of the KOREPlex in Buckeye, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
