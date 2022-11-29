ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Andrea Agnelli among entire board of directors stepping down at Juventus

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5wI1_0jQP5GQJ00

President Andrea Agnelli and the entire board of directors at Juventus have resigned following an extraordinary meeting at the Serie A club.

Agnelli, who was appointed chairman of the board of directors in 2010, leaves his post at the Italian giants, who are under police investigation regarding “salary manoeuvres” of the financial years between 2019 and 2021.

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved , a former midfielder for the club, is among those who are stepping down.

A statement from Juventus read: “Furthermore, the Board of Directors’ members, given the centrality and the relevance of the pending legal and technical/accounting matters, considered in the best interest of the Company that Juventus provided itself with a new Board of Directors to address these matters.

“For this purpose, upon proposal of the Chairman Andrea Agnelli and in order to allow the decision on the renewal of the Board to be submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting as soon as possible, all the members of the Board of Directors present at the meeting declared to forego their office.

“For the same reasons, each of the three directors with powers (the Chairman of the Board of Directors Andrea Agnelli, the Vice Chairman Pavel Nedved and the Chief Executive Officer Maurizio Arrivabene) has considered appropriate to forego the powers granted to them.”

A new board will be appointed in the coming months, while chief executive officer Maurizio Arrivabene will remain in his role for an interim period while the new board is brought together.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Juventus in turmoil as sudden Andrea Agnelli departure marks end of an era

News that the entire Juventus board had resigned on Monday appeared, in the Italian phrasing, like lightning from a calm sky. Even the official statement published on the club’s website just before 10pm local time buried the departures of the club president, Andrea Agnelli, and his team of directors 10 paragraphs deep in a summary of their meeting that evening.
Yardbarker

“Thank you for everything,” Pjanic hails Agnelli after his resignation

Miralem Pjanic has penned an open letter to Andrea Agnelli after the latter resigned as the president of Juventus. Pjanic played for the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020 and won several trophies as a part of the club’s celebrated midfield under Max Allegri. He moved to Barcelona in a...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Yardbarker

Juventus losing the race for Premier League world cup star

Juventus is one of the clubs keen on USA attacker Christian Pulisic, but it is a transfer they will struggle to complete. The attacker has been spending a lot of time on the bench at Chelsea before the World Cup and his performance in the competition could help him earn a move away from the London side.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
Yardbarker

Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is looking very likely to leave Chelsea in either January or next summer, and judging by his performances in the World Cup so far, he won't be short of potential suitors. The Moroccan was linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer, with the club actively...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo receives £150million-per-season offer from Saudi Arabian club

What the papers sayThe Telegraph says Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC have made a £150million-per-season offer to Cristiano Ronaldo, following his departure from Manchester United. Marca reports the 37-year-old is close to agreeing to join the side, though the Sun has the Portugal forward holding back as he wants to play Champions League football again.Could Castellon be calling Brighton’s Billy Gilmour? The Times covers Villarreal potentially acquiring the Scotland midfielder, 21, on a loan deal in January. But the Daily Record thinks any move away from the Amex would see Gilmour return to Rangers, after he left Ibrox’s academy...
Yardbarker

Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG

The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy