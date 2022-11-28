ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Sushi by Hidden Opens, CAPS Supper Club Soon

Sushi by Hidden, 5216 Morningside, opens December 5 for dinner service. The restaurant will feature a 30-minute timed omakase experience from the creators of the speakeasy sushi restaurant, Hidden Omakase. The new Rice Village spot will be similar to Hidden Omakase with a limited seating of 10 guests at a time. Each diner will receive 12 sushi pieces chosen and delivered directly by the chef. Leading the chef-driven experience is Chef Jimmy Kieu along with a rotating roster of sushi professionals.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

The Blind Boys Of Alabama Showcase Holiday Gospel This Weekend

The Blind Boys of Alabama, a five-time Grammy Award-winning group originally formed in the Jim Crow era, will put on a one-night-only concert filled with gospel soul and holiday spirit at Jones Hall on Sunday, December 4. Expect the best of traditional music and some Christmas classics performed in new arrangements, courtesy of Performing Arts Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

2022 Christmas Comes to Houston Theater, Part II

The Alley Theatre now has A Christmas Carol to be proud of. It is Broadway worthy. Using as much of Charles Dickens' text that can fit within a running time of two hours, and employing a phalanx of theatrical chicanery – miniature houses (adoringly designed by Michael Locher) , glowing Empire-waist dresses hanging from the rafters, a colorful but brief puppet show (designed by Afsaneh Aayani) for young Ebenezer, trapdoors for surprising reveals, a living door knocker (all illusions by master designer Jim Steinmeyer), a gloriously ghostly Marley pawing out of a fireplace, three superb Christmas spirits of Past, Present, and Yet to Come, and an agile company who throws itself into this iconic Victorian saga – this adaptation by artistic director Rob Melrose is Christmas for the ages.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston Symphony's Home Alone Promises Holiday Spirit

The film might be titled Home Alone, but the house will be packed this weekend as the Houston Symphony presents the movie along with live orchestra at Jones Hall on Saturday. The 1990 blockbuster follows Kevin McCallister, who was absentmindedly left behind in Chicago while his family travels to France, as he thwarts a pair of burglars on their Christmas Eve heist.
HOUSTON, TX

