The Alley Theatre now has A Christmas Carol to be proud of. It is Broadway worthy. Using as much of Charles Dickens' text that can fit within a running time of two hours, and employing a phalanx of theatrical chicanery – miniature houses (adoringly designed by Michael Locher) , glowing Empire-waist dresses hanging from the rafters, a colorful but brief puppet show (designed by Afsaneh Aayani) for young Ebenezer, trapdoors for surprising reveals, a living door knocker (all illusions by master designer Jim Steinmeyer), a gloriously ghostly Marley pawing out of a fireplace, three superb Christmas spirits of Past, Present, and Yet to Come, and an agile company who throws itself into this iconic Victorian saga – this adaptation by artistic director Rob Melrose is Christmas for the ages.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO