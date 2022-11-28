Matt Sydal On AEW Potentially Launching A Cruiserweight Division: “That’s My Division, I Would Be Owning It”

Read full article on original website
Andrade El Idolo Reveals How He Was Injured In AEW Dynamite Match with The Elite
Andrade El Idolo has confirmed that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the recent six-man match against The Elite. We noted earlier this week how Andrade revealed how he suffered a torn pec, and recently underwent surgery, which was his first operation. In an update, Andrade took to Twitter today and confirmed that he suffered the injury on the August 17 House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite, when teaming with Rush and Dragon Lee for a loss against The Elite.
Ninja Mack On Working With Great Muta, Talks The Backstage Atmosphere Of Pro Wrestling NOAH
Ninja Mack recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about working alongside the legendary Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta), as well as his thoughts on competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH and what the backstage atmosphere is currently like for the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Talks the atmosphere of...
Kenny Omega Reveals Why He’s Returning to NJPW to Face Will Ospreay
As noted, a surprise video package featuring AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega aired a few weeks back at the NJPW – Stardom Historic X-over show, to announce that Omega will return to NJPW on Wednesday, January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He will challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.
United Empire’s TJP and Akira Invite The Young Bucks To Return To NJPW
NJPW stars and current IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions TJP and Akira, who represent the United Empire faction, recently participated in an online-meet-and-greet with NJPW fans, which also saw the duo answer a bunch of questions on the pro-wrestling industry. At one point TJP and Akira were asked about some...
Eric Young Returning to WWE Soon After Violent “Secret” Segment on Impact Wrestling
Eric Young is reportedly returning to WWE. Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode featured a segment where Young was violently written off by fellow Violent By Design member Deaner, apparently killed, in a segment filmed in a prison. PWInsider reports that the segment was filmed in secret. You can see footage below.
Brandi Rhodes Explains Why She Has Not Returned To The Ring
Brandi Rhodes recently interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans on the latest edition of her 2 Truths and 1 Lie podcast, where both women shared their experience being a parent in the pro-wrestling industry. This topic of conversation led to Brandi explaining why she has not made a return to television following her departure from AEW.
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/1/22
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) Swann attacks Bully before the bell rings. Swann with rapid fire haymakers. Swann slams Bully’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Bully exits the ring. Swann with a Slingshot Pescado. Swann side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Swann repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bully. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Bully drops Swann with a Body Block. Bully poses for the crowd. Bully bickers with the referee. Bully backs Swann into the turnbuckles. Bully slaps Swann in the chest. Bully with a straight right hand. Bully talks smack to Swann. Bully with an overhand chop. Bully with a double haymaker. Bully is mauling Swann in the corner. Bully whips Swann across the ring. Bully blocks The Sunset Flip. Bully goes for a Leg Drop, but Swann ducks out of the way.
WWE Reportedly Does Away with Premium Live Event Bonuses
WWE has reportedly done away with Premium Live Event bonuses. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE talents are now making just what they sign a contract for, whether it’s $1 million or another figure. It was noted that there’s no longer bonuses for working the...
WWE Planning Big Reveal for New WWE Tag Team Titles with The Usos?
New WWE Tag Team Title belts are reportedly in the works. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos recently passe the 500 day mark in their title reign with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and now multiple sources are reporting that the brothers will be receiving new belts soon. It...
AEW Dark Results 11/29/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (2-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) w/Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. (0-2) Justin Corino, (0-1) Ryan Mooney, (0-0) Steven Josifi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Lee Johnson and Steven Josifi will start things off. Collar and Elbow...
WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed for NXT Deadline
Eight of the ten competitors in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline have been announced. Tonight’s NXT episode saw WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and “Road Dogg” Brian James meet backstage to discuss the roster, and who is deserving of the spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
Was MJF’s AEW Dynamite Suit a Response to Conor McGregor?, Ricky Starks Responds to MJF Warning
The Devil is in the details for AEW World Champion MJF, and his Reign of Terror is just beginning. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw MJF speak for the first time since William Regal helped him win the title from Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. He name-dropped WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H, introduced his new Big Burberry Belt version of the AEW World Title, and then left Regal laying on the mat.
Stokely Hathaway on Checking Himself Into a Mental Institution After WWE NXT, Why He Turned Down Contract Extension, More
Stokely Hathaway made his AEW debut this past May at Double Or Nothing, which came not long after he was released from his WWE NXT contract on April 29. It was reported that Hathaway turned down a contract renewal not long before his release. Hathaway recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, and discussed why he left NXT, checking himself into a mental institution, and more. Below are highlights:
PCO Explains Why He Signed With Impact For Another Year, Talks Impact’s New Deal With DAZN
IMPACT star PCO recently participated in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where the former Ring of Honor world champion answered a number of questions about the pro-wrestling industry, including why he decided to sign a year extension with the promotion and how he hopes to achieve many things before moving on. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Early Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal matchup. Check it out below. -Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. -Tony Schiavone interviews AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. (Special...
Ruby Soho Possibly Returning to AEW Dynamite Tonight?
Ruby Soho was reportedly spotted near the site of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word yet on if she’s scheduled to return tonight, or if she will be at the show. Soho lives in Lafayette, IN, which is just over an hour away from Indianapolis.
Career vs. Title Match Set for Impact Hard To Kill, Updated Card
A big Career vs. Title match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Mickie James’ Last Rodeo campaign will continue at Hard To Kill as she puts her career up against Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Thursday’s Impact saw James defeat Deonna Purrazzo in...
Adam Page Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Confronts and Brawls With Jon Moxley
The Hangman has returned. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis opened with former three-time world champion Jon Moxley coming to the ring and cutting a promo about how he’s at the top of the food chain in AEW, and no one in the back could tell him any differently.
Tag Team Match Added To GCW Wasted Time
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Wasted Time event. Axton Ray & Shane Mercer will face off against Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) this Saturday at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Here is the rest of the lineup for the event that...
