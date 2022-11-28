Matt Sydal On AEW Potentially Launching A Cruiserweight Division: “That’s My Division, I Would Be Owning It”

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) Swann attacks Bully before the bell rings. Swann with rapid fire haymakers. Swann slams Bully’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Bully exits the ring. Swann with a Slingshot Pescado. Swann side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Swann repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bully. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Bully drops Swann with a Body Block. Bully poses for the crowd. Bully bickers with the referee. Bully backs Swann into the turnbuckles. Bully slaps Swann in the chest. Bully with a straight right hand. Bully talks smack to Swann. Bully with an overhand chop. Bully with a double haymaker. Bully is mauling Swann in the corner. Bully whips Swann across the ring. Bully blocks The Sunset Flip. Bully goes for a Leg Drop, but Swann ducks out of the way.

