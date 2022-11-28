Anthony Bowens Still Hoping For A Rematch With The Young Bucks, Says FTR Will Be Future Title Challengers

Read full article on original website
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
Road Dogg Jokes He Used To Enjoy Saying WWE NXT Was Developmental When AEW Beat Them In Ratings
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the head-to-head war between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite that started in 2019. Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon used to view NXT as developmental, while Triple H thought it was the third brand.
AEW Rampage 12/2/22 Results
The All-Atlantic title is on the line tonight and well… I can’t muster up much else to be honest. Let’s hope this show overdelivers. AEW All-Atlantic Title Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results...
Booker T Says It Is Very Important For WWE To Protect Roman Reigns, Whether The Rock Should Dethrone Reigns
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke on a number of hot-button wrestling topics, most notably how he feels about WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns, whether he would have The Rock dethrone the Tribal Chief, and how important it is for WWE to protect Reigns after years of building him up. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Teddy Long Says He Hopes Randy Orton Listens To His Doctors If They Tell Him To Step Away From Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how he hopes that Randy Orton, who has been out of action for some time due to injuries that now require surgery, listens to his doctors if they tell him to not wrestle. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Eric Young Returning to WWE Soon After Violent “Secret” Segment on Impact Wrestling
Eric Young is reportedly returning to WWE. Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode featured a segment where Young was violently written off by fellow Violent By Design member Deaner, apparently killed, in a segment filmed in a prison. PWInsider reports that the segment was filmed in secret. You can see footage below.
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Reunite At WWE NXT Live Event
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL. At the show, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited. Lumis proposed to Hartwell last year and she accepted. They were separated as Lumis was released by the company although Lumis was brought back by Triple H earlier this year and placed on Raw.
Bhupinder Gujjar Hopes To Become The First Ever Indian IMPACT World Champion
IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar recently appeared on the MuscleManMalcolm program to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how he hopes to become the promotion’s first ever Indian world champion. Gujjar recently challenged for the Digital Media championship when it was still held by Brian Myers, but...
Stevie Ray Doesn’t See Himself Returning To The Ring But Would Think About It If The Money Is Right
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably whether he thinks he would ever return to the ring, an option he says is not entirely off the table. The former 10-time WCW tag champion also reveals that he is working on a documentary. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Stipulation Announced For Final NJPW KOPW 2022 Match
NJPW has announced the stipulation for the final KOPW 2022 bout that will take place December 19 at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view. The promotion held a fan vote on social media. Shingo Takagi’s proposed lumberjack last man standing match won over Taichi’s 30-minute high score proposal by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.
Kevin Owens Talks His Career Link To Sam Zayn, Doubles Down That He Is Done With Zayn
WWE superstar and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast to discuss his relationship with longtime rival/friend, Sami Zayn. The Prizefighter doubles down on his comments made on Raw when he said he was done with the Honoary Uce, adding that their careers being linked for so long has finally taken a toll on him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Stokely Hathaway Names Comedy Legends As His Influences As A Manager
AEW star Stokely Hathaway was the latest guest to appear on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, where the leader of The Firm discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on being a manager and how his character is great influenced by comedy legends like Bernie Mac and Robin Harris. Highlights from Hathaway’s interview can be found below.
Orange Cassidy Retains The AEW All-Atlantic Championship On Tonight’s Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Indianapolis featured top company superstar Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship against The Factory’s QT Marshall in a Lumberjack match, which was Marshall’s first attempt at a singles-title since he joined the promotion. The match was a competitive back-and-forth contest that nearly saw...
Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Not Really Injured, WWE SmackDown Note for Tonight
Raquel Rodriguez is reportedly not injured after all. As we’ve noted, Rodriguez was attacked backstage on last week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Shotzi later said Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and dislocated elbow in the attack, and aggravated the injury during their loss to Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen wearing an arm brace on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, and did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey as Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. WWE then announced that Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.
Kiera Hogan Says She Screamed With Joy When Saraya Debuted In AEW: “I’ve Been Such A Fan Of Hers For Years”
AEW star Kiera Hogan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to give her thoughts on the AEW debut of top women’s division Saraya, who made a surprise appearance at Grand Slam Dynamite back in September and has since wrestled her first match since 2017 in a winning effort against Britt Baker. Check out what Hogan’s reaction was to Saraya’s debut below.
Colt Cabana Says He Once Spoke To Sting For Two Hours and Sting Didn’t Remember Who He Was
AEW star Colt Cabana recently spoke with PWTCast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Cabana sharing a funny story of how the Icon Sting didn’t remember him even after they chatted for two hours. Check out the full story in the highlights below. Shares story...
WWE Planning Big Reveal for New WWE Tag Team Titles with The Usos?
New WWE Tag Team Title belts are reportedly in the works. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos recently passe the 500 day mark in their title reign with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and now multiple sources are reporting that the brothers will be receiving new belts soon. It...
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. “All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately our residency at the Sigur...
Cody Rhodes Reflects On Flaming Table Spot In His AEW Feud With Andrade El Idolo
One year ago Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo engaged in an epic battle on an episode of AEW Dynamite, which ended with The American Nightmare picking up the win after hitting a reverse suplex through a flaming table. The spot went viral online as a fitting conclusion to the two men’s feud.
