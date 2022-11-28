Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HuffPost
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa eruption could impact tourism
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. USGS and Hawaii County officials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky
Mauna Loa begins to erupt
The worlds largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, started an eruption just before midnight Sunday on Hawaii Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
Governor says Mauna Loa eruption should not cancel travel plans to Big Island
Southwest Airlines canceled its flights to Hilo on Monday following a volcanic ash advisory from Mauna Loa’s eruption; these schedule adjustments also caused delays for other airline routes.
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
bigislandnow.com
VIDEO: Watch Mauna Loa Erupting
Val Dean from Hilo was in the middle of her morning workout around 4:30 a.m. Monday when she looked out the window and saw a red glow and said “Uh oh, she’s erupting.”. Dean has lived on the Big Island her entire life and seen multiple lava flows, but Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted since March of 1984.
959theriver.com
Volcano’s Erupting. Just Not Here!
PAHOA, HI - MAY 5: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava errupts from a new fissure from Luana Street after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 5, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The governor of Hawaii has declared a local state of emergency near the Mount Kilauea volcano after it erupted following a 5.0-magnitude earthquake, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 residents. (Photo by U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption of Mauna Loa prompted Southwest Airlines to cancel most of its flights in and out of Hilo on Monday but rival Hawaiian Airlines kept flying. Jon Snook, Hawaiian’s chief operating officer, explained: “Because we’ve experienced this many times before in our history, we’re cautious about...
BEAT OF HAWAII
WhyThis Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
bigislandnow.com
Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park invites Big Island to Holidays in Kahuku
Come celebrate this weekend with Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as it marks its 25th anniversary of supporting the park and rings in the holidays at the same time. Holidays in Kahuku will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. The free community event will be...
Courthouse News Service
Hawaiian activist group challenges environmental assessment of resort property
HONOLULU (CN) — A Native Hawaiian organization is suing Hawaii’s Board of Land and Natural Resources, accusing it of failing to conduct proper environmental assessments for the renewal of permits for the infamous Coco Palms Resort, once known for its Hawaiian-themed weddings and ceremonies, on Kauai. The complaint...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
Nieman Lab
Coming to a Hawaii library near you: Honolulu Civil Beat is hosting pop-up newsrooms around the state
In local news, it can be tough to strike the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent out in the communities you cover. The latter is crucial to painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in media.
Japanese tourism trickling back to Hawaii
Locals are not alone if they have noticed more Japanese visitors in Hawaii.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
Courthouse News Service
Northern California bracing for much-needed rain, snow
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — It's looking likely December will bring a series of storms to Northern California, raising hopes for a wetter winter than last year. "Could be a solid one too with strong gusty winds and periods of heavy rain," the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area region tweeted on Tuesday.
