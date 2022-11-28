Read full article on original website
One More Way Green Tea Could Be Good for Your Health
Flavan-3-ols are bioactive compounds found in foods like green tea that can benefit cardiovascular health, blood sugar control and more, according to research. Much of the time, when it comes to nutrition recommendations, people are often told what they need to remove or change about their dietary habits. If you find adding a habit or nutrient easier than eliminating one, you might want to ask your healthcare provider about flavan-3-ols. An expert panel at the Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo presented new guidelines based on large bodies of research that suggest simply adding flavan-3-ols to your existing diet may improve health outcomes. Read on to find out more.
Is Cereal Healthy?
Cereal is a staple in my household and I typically have several boxes stashed on my kitchen counter. I typically offer cereal to my kids with milk thinking that’s the only way to eat it — but is it? My son and daughter ask for plain cereal in a bowl with cow’s milk on the side (not inside the bowl). Recently, I heard someone tell me they eat cereal with water (yes, water). But is how folks are eating cereal changing? And is it any healthier than it used to be? Read on for more information on how cereal habits are changing and whether or not cereal can be a healthful part of your diet.
