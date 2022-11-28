Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
Adam Frisch has already conceded the race to Lauren Boebert, and the past has shown a recount is unlikely to change the outcome.
Colorado law enforcement charging hundreds under new fentanyl laws
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead
Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
eenews.net
Colorado: Capital of ‘responsibly sourced’ oil and gas
FREDERICK, Colo. — The Dream Weaver oil well pad is notable for what’s not here. No emissions. No flares. No tanker trucks rumbling in and out. Oil, gas and wastewater get whisked miles away by pipeline, not stored on site. Air monitors mounted on poles sniff for signs of methane leaks. The site has been declared by a rating firm to be more responsible than 75 percent of other operators.
KKTV
Power outage safety guidance as parts of Colorado brace for damaging wind
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple schools were cancelling classes for Friday as parts of Colorado braced for damaging wind forecasted Thursday night into Friday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities has a resource page with guidance when it comes to windstorm and power outage safety. Click here for all the information...
Should Colorado’s red flag law be expanded?
In the wake of the Club Q shooting, Gov. Jared Polis suggested that more people in the state should be able to file to have a potentially dangerous person surrender their guns.
