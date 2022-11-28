Read full article on original website
Yvonne
3d ago
WOW! He gets a SECOND CHANCE, change careers after KILLING ANOTHER HUMAN BEING because HE DIDN'T SEE HIM AS A HUMAN BEING...SMH! GOD WILL SEE THAT JUSTICE IS DONE INSTEAD OF THE JUST-US JUDGEMENT!!!💅
selbless
3d ago
He have not suffered enough God would definitely deal with him and they can stand with him to get a job how dared them
Court: Ex-cop who fatally shot Philando Castile had teaching license wrongfully denied
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has determined a state board that licenses teachers wrongly denied a substitute teaching license to the former police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in 2016. As a result of the verdict issued Monday, Jeronimo Yanez's case has been sent back...
Police: Man kidnapped daughter in St. Paul, then crashed in Minneapolis during pursuit
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis and St. Paul police worked in tandem Thursday to catch a man who had kidnapped his own toddler, and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.MPD says SPPD requested help just before 3 p.m. after they received word that the man "had taken his 2-year-old daughter and indicated that he would harm the child and himself." The man does not have custody of the child.His cellphone was traced to 3rd Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, and officers with the Operation Endeavor REACT team soon spotted him and tried to pull him over.MORE: New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation EndeavorThe man fled, and about a mile into the chase he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 28th Street West and Grand Avenue South.Police say he refused to get out of the vehicle, and officers had to take the girl "from the suspect's grip" and "used minimal force" to arrest him.The girl was not harmed, and the driver in the vehicle that was struck wasn't hurt. The man was transferred into the custody of St. Paul police.
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Courthouse News Service
Cop who shot Philando Castile gets new chance at teaching license
ST. PAUL, Minn. (CN) — The police officer who made national headlines in 2016 for shooting and killing Black motorist Philando Castile will get a second chance at receiving a substitute teaching license, courtesy of the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Jeronimo Yanez, who shot at Castile seven times and...
Man who allegedly pulled out gun, made threats inside Twin Cities gay bar facing charges
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened patrons at a Twin Cities gay bar on Monday now faces charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.Conell Walter Harris was charged in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charging documents say that he entered the 19 Bar around 11 p.m., and several employees said he was "acting strangely." When he was told to leave the bar, he said "I ain't going nowhere" and pulled out a gun.Charges say he continued to spew out profanities and made comments about the bartender's sexual orientation. He left the bar but later came back to play pool. He was arrested at the scene.Harris was carrying a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun with him, according to the charges.
MI Supreme Court pauses case against James & Jennifer Crumbley
The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
kduz.com
Gov Appoints Woods to Fill Fourth Judicial District
ST. PAUL, MN – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Tuesday announced the appointment of Sydnee Woods as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. Woods will be replacing the Honorable David L. Piper and will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County. Minnesota’s Fourth...
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Virginia, Minnesota man has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced to 583 months in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking, after he pleaded guilty in October. Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together...
knsiradio.com
Wanted Fugitive from Minnesota Arrested in Texas
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman wanted for murder in the twin cities and who may have been hiding out in St. Cloud was arrested in Texas. Authorities say Erica Shameka Roberts is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin in Minneapolis on March 18th. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the two.
MN homelessness advocates react to NYC directive to hospitalize mentally ill involuntarily
MINNEAPOLIS — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced city officials can now hospitalize people "who pose a risk of harm to themselves even if they are not an imminent threat to the public." Outreach teams in the Twin Cities said the new NYC rule is a double-edged sword.
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek. Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday. On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove...
‘I’m good at what I do’: California man sentenced to 30 years in Virginia meth trafficking scheme
A California man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of running a meth operation in Southwest Virginia.
KELOLAND TV
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient
MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses set Dec. 11 strike date, plan 3-week walkout
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have set a strike date of Dec. 11 if a long-running stalemate in contract talks isn't resolved. Union nurses walked out for three days in September. This time, they say most nurses will be out three weeks. The strike would affect more than a...
fox9.com
Sisters jumpstart investigation into disappearance of St. Paul man 53 years ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This year William "Bill" Campbell Underhill would have turned 74 years old. But his younger sister Mary hasn’t seen him since he was 20 years old, because the then-University of Minnesota student vanished on Mar. 13, 1969. "I think of him all the...
Oxford school district officials lying to victims' families, 2 ex-board members say
Saying they can't keep quiet anymore, two former Oxford school board members plan to make public information that they allege shows the district is lying to victims' families and the public about its role in the mass shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured. Specifically, the whistleblowers allege that...
knsiradio.com
HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
MN Gov Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia. Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House...
Minnesota liberal arts college responds after students declare current all-gender housing insufficient
Students at St. Paul, Minnesota-based Macalester College said that the current all-gender housing accommodation is insufficient and needs to be expanded.
