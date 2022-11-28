After he turned down the opportunity to participate in Ric Flair’s Last Match, fans were surprised to learn that Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat would be making an in-ring return at the age of 69. On November 27th, he secured a victory alongside FTR, taking on the team of Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and Nick Aldis at Big Time Wrestling. This marks the first time the WWE Hall of Famer competed inside the squared circle since an FCW bout in 2010, when he teamed with his son Richie to take on the team of Caylen Croft and Trent Beretta.

7 HOURS AGO