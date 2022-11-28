Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Related
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
NHL
SvoNotes: Signing reunites Gaudreau, Robinson families at NHL level
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. In the Blue Jackets home opener, the team was up 1-0 and looking for more when Eric Robinson had a golden scoring chance. Sean Kuraly hunted down a puck behind the net while Columbus was shorthanded and hit Robinson in...
NHL
How the versatility of Roope Hintz benefits the top line
The second round draft pick is praised for being a strong defensive forward who can go head-to-head with the best players in the league. When Pete DeBoer started training camp in Cedar Park this season, he had a few revelations. One was just how big and fast Roope Hintz really...
Guentzel, Kapanen fuel rally as Penguins slip by Vegas 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have no idea how long they'll have to play without Kris Letang. They may have landed on a formula on how to get by without their star defenseman while he recovers from a stroke during a 4-3 comeback victory over Vegas on Thursday night.Shoot the puck. All the time. From anywhere on the ice.Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen scored less than two minutes apart in the third period as the Penguins rallied past the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights to win for the first time since Letang's stunning diagnosis.While Letang skated at the...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi undergoes surgery, expected to miss six weeks
The Red Wings placed Bertuzzi on the injured reserve on Thursday. The previous night, Bertuzzi left Detroit’s game against the Buffalo Sabres after he was hit in the hand by a point shot taken by teammate Ben Chiarot. Detroit called up veteran Austin Czarnik in a corresponding move on...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Forbort, Ullmark & More
In this latest edition of Boston News & Rumors, veteran defenseman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers and is now in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Meanwhile, shutdown defenseman Derek Forbort returned to the lineup on Tuesday (Nov. 29) after fully recovering from a broken finger that required surgery. In other news, Linus Ullmark seems to be closer to returning, as he served as Jeremy Swayman’s backup during Tuesday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 30.11.22
A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After kicking off their five-game homestand with a 6-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday for a quick skate. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Forbort’s Welcoming Return, Cassidy & More
As the NHL reaches the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, it was not a quiet last seven days for the Boston Bruins. Three games spread out over seven days as they went 1-2-0, but one of those wins was a record-setting one, while the Black and Gold get healthier as they face a challenging stretch ahead in their schedule.
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets shut out Avalanche
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, and Blake Wheeler had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Wheeler's] just been on fire," Hellebuyck said. "His workload and work ethic was so good...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Dylan Larkin Is Going to Get Paid
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
Devils Practice Before Trip to Philadelphia | NOTEBOOK
The Devils hit the practice ice before facing the Flyers on Saturday night. Back to work after a tough overtime loss to the Nashville Predators last night, the Devils resumed practice ahead of traveling to Philadelphia this afternoon. The Devils suffered their first overtime loss of the season to Nashville...
NHL
Jean-Luc Foudy's NHL Debut
When France Gareau Foudy answered the phone on Monday afternoon, she could tell there was something different in her youngest son, Jean-Luc's voice. "Is everything OK?" She asked as she took the call from her classroom in Toronto where she teaches the French language to elementary schoolers. "I just called...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Capitals (10-11-3) at Kraken (14-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken rank second in the Western Conference with 30 standing points, plus have the fewest losses in regulation (five) and second-most wins (14, tied with Winnipeg). Seattle has won six games in a row and just finished November with 10 wins, one regulation loss, and one overtime loss.
NHL
BLOG: Hamblin soaks in first NHL experience
EDMONTON, AB - Monday was a night that James Hamblin soon won't forget. The local kid got to live the dream that so many Edmontonians grow up wishing they can achieve -- officially donning the Oilers Blue & Orange for his first National Hockey League game. Hamblin stepped out onto the Rogers Place ice for the timeless rookie traditional of a solo lap during warm-up.
NHL
Kahkonen helps Sharks shut out Canadiens to end skid
MONTREAL -- Kaapo Kahkonen made 28 saves in his first shutout for the San Jose Sharks, a 4-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl scored twice, and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist for San Jose (8-13-4), which won for the second time in seven games (2-4-1) to end an 0-2-1 skid.
NHL
Canadiens place Mike Hoffman on IR, recall Rem Pitlick from Laval
CALGARY - The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they've placed forward Mike Hoffman on injured reserve and have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Hoffman has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. The Kitchener, ON native has suited up for 16 games with the...
NHL
Sabres blow three-goal lead in third, get past Red Wings in shootout
Cozens scores twice, Anderson makes 41 saves for Buffalo. Jack Quinn netted the shootout winner, Dylan Cozens scored two times, helping the Sabres hold on to earn a 5-4 win in the shootout. 05:06 •. The Buffalo Sabres blew a three-goal, third-period lead but recovered to defeat the Detroit Red...
NHL
PHILLIPS NAMED AHL PLAYER OF THE MONTH
The forward put up 18 points in 12 games in November. Flames prospect Matthew Phillips has been named the AHL's Player Of The Month for November. The Calgary product scored nine goals and 18 points in 12 games. Phillips scored the winning goal with 1:35 to play in the Wranglers'...
Comments / 0