Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school buses will soon be going green

Big names rep for Warnock, Walker in final days ahead of runoff
Ahead of the final day of early voting in Georgia, and only days ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff election day, both candidates got notable help in campaign rallies Thursday. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta to stump for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. “I’m here to tell you, we...
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the the issues. Abortion. Warnock. The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - A new poll ahead of next week’s nationally watched Senate runoff shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is still locked in a virtual tie with Republican Herschel Walker. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Georgia voters ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff finds Warnock...
Sheree Ralston, wife of late Georgia House Speaker, announces candidacy for office
ATLANTA — Sheree Ralston, wife of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, announced Wednesday she's running to fill his vacant seat. “I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Sheree Ralston said in a statement. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”
Speaker Ralston's widow enters race to fill state House seat
The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election on Jan. 3 to fill the seat.
Douglas County’s top educator honored as Georgia Superintendent of the Year
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County School System is recognizing one of their own with one of the highest honors in education. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, Trent North was named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year. As Georgia Superintendent of...
Voters with disabilities say voting needs accessibility reform amid Georgia runoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Jes Gordon received a free ride to her polling location so she could participate in early voting on Thursday. It was made possible thanks to Zan Thornton, of GA ADAPT. Gordon said finding even one option can be a major barrier for voters with disabilities. "If...
On World AIDS Day, Georgia leads the nation in new HIV cases — and Atlanta is a hot spot
LISTEN: Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and Georgia is the No. 1 state in the country for new infections. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called HIV in Atlanta an epidemic, and cases are not slowing down. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more. A diagnosis of...
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
GPB evening headlines for November 30, 2022
Multiple school districts across the state are reporting that they were the targets of what appear to be coordinated hoaxes. Georgia fared relatively well in this year's hurricane season. But that doesn't mean you should let your guard down for next year. A recent federal decision in Ohio could have...
Georgia GOP chairman, Trump chief advisor dealt setbacks in Fulton election probe
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Republican Party chairman and a close advisor to former President Trump were dealt setbacks this week in a Fulton County investigation into potential illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Wednesday that Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer cannot be...
Georgia lawmakers shelve controversial electric vehicle proposals
ATLANTA — A legislative study committee looking for ways to help accommodate an expected increase in electric vehicles plying Georgia highways has approved a series of wide-ranging recommendations. But the lawmakers either tabled or defeated proposals on some of the most controversial issues the panel took up during a...
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: November 30, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Georgia voter with disability talks changes needed for accessibility
Transportation and accessibility remain a major issue for Georgians with disabilities. FOX 5 Atlanta talked to one voter who has some ideas about what needs to be changed.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
Georgia Power customers could see a hike in their energy bills starting next year
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Power customers could see their electric bills go up by around $14 a month if the Public Service Commission approves a proposed rate hike. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Power said it needs the money to make improvements to...
Encouraging the next generation of clinical and, potentially, school-based psychologists
LISTEN: Georgia still ranks near the bottom in the nation for access to mental health care, especially for children — and, increasingly, fewer people even want to get into the counseling field. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more about a new program aimed at fixing the problem. School counselor...
